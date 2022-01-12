ALBION — The Angola girls and Central Noble boys find themselves in familiar territory after advancing to the NECC Tournament semifinals on Wednesday night.
Both teams have made a habit of making a deep run in the conference tournament in recent years and are doing so once again.
The Hornets pulled away from the Lakers in the fourth quarter to win 49-35, and the Cougar boys pulled out another close win over West Noble, 59-52.
Angola will play Churubusco in the semifinals on Friday, and Central Noble will take on Fremont. Both games will be at Central Noble with the girls game starting at 6 p.m.
Angola girls 49,
Lakeland 35
In the first game of the night, the Hornets (11-7) were able to go on a 15-0 from late in the third quarter to deep in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Lakers (10-10).
Lexi Stillman led Angola with 13 points, and Jaelyn Fee had 11. Lauren Leach added seven, and Kylie Caswell chipped in five.
Lakeland was led by Peyton Hartsough, who led all scorers with 19 points. Alivia Rasler was held to just four points. Takaya Wallace contributed seven.
The pace was quick in the first quarter, and Lakeland led 8-6 after a transition score from Hartsough, but she was answered by Fee’s second triple to give Angola the lead, which they would never give up the rest of the way.
Tyrah Stillman had a steal and score at the end of the quarter to put the Hornets up 15-13.
The lead started to grow from there. Leah Snyder had back-to-back scores inside to push the lead to three then Fee completed a three-point play the hard way to make it 26-20 Angola at halftime.
Hartsough and Rasler scored the first two shots for Lakeland in the second half but struggled there. However, Angola wasn’t able to extend its lead by much as it also had trouble knocking down shots.
Leach scored a pair, and Lexi Stillman beat the buzzer with a three for the 34-26 lead.
The fourth quarter was all Angola to start. The Hornets scored the first 12 points of the period, including seven from Stillman. The Lakers went nearly a quarter without a scored and trailed 46-28 with two minutes left.
Hartsough scored seven points in the final two minutes, but the Hornets’ lead was too much to overcome.
Central Noble boys 59, West Noble 52
The boys game featured a couple of swings in the first half, then was tight in the second half.
The Class 2A No. 1 Cougars (13-0) were led in scoring by Wisconsin commit Connor Essegian with 34 points. Ryan Schroeder had eight, and Conner Lemmon added nine.
Austin Cripe led the Chargers (6-5) with 24 points, and Adam Nelson had 11.
The Chargers scored nine in a row after the first basket was made by Central Noble. Cripe hit a three and another bucket during the short burst.
West Noble increased its lead to 10 briefly after a make from Zach Beers. The Chargers led 16-8 after one.
“They were in man-to-man. We were just in too big of a hurry. We want to play fast, but I may have them start walking up the court, and we may have to play in the 40s because we don’t realize when we should be playing fast and when having some ball reversals are alright,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said.
But the Cougars finally woke up and got hot from outside. Essegian, Schroeder and Lemmon each hit a three to start an 18-2 run to begin the second quarter. Essegian had a steal and dunk, and Lemmon hit a floater to cap off the run and the 26-20 lead.
Cripe ended the scoring drought for the Chargers with a bucket, then Nevin Phares hit back-to-back shots to end the half with the Cougars up 26-24.
Central Noble need most of the third quarter to push its lead into double digits. Schroeder hit a jumper to make it 37-27 with 1:35 remaining in the period.
Nelson and Josh Rosales each swished a triple to cut the deficit to eight, then a putback from Phares and a pair of free throws from Cripe made it a four-point game with 1:49 left.
“I bet there was three or four times we had a nine-point lead and instead of extending it to 12 or 15 with ball reversals and easy shots, we just tried to force things,” Bodey said.
But it was Essegian who took over for the Cougars, and he kept his team in front by making 10-of-10 free throws in the final 95 seconds.
The Chargers got as close a three with less than 30 seconds, but could get another shot to fall the rest of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.