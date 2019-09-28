College Volleyball Trine women 2-1 on the weekend
TERRE HAUTE — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team won two of its three matches over the weekend. The Thunder were 1-1 at Rose-Hulman Saturday, losing to the host Engineers (24-26, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 15-9), but defeated Illinois Tech 26-24, 20-25, 25-15, 25-20.
Against Rose-Hulman, Madison Munger had 27 kills, eight digs and two aces for Trine (11-6). Lindsey DeCamp had 16 digs and three aces, and former East Noble Knight Sarah Toles had 13 kills. Jacqueline Baughman had 50 assists, seven digs and three aces.
Against Illinois Tech, Munger had 17 kills and 11 digs. Baughman had 38 assists, 10 digs and three aces. Paris Outwater had 22 digs and four aces, and Becca Moon chipped in nine kills.
In Olivet, Michigan, Friday night, the Thunder defeated Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Olivet 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21 to improve to 2-0 in conference play.
Munger had 22 kills, seven digs, four block assists and two aces for Trine. Baughman had 42 assists and two aces, and DeCamp had 14 digs and two aces.
Toles and Breanna Small each had seven kills for the Thunder, and Central Noble graduate Chloe Behm added five kills and block assists. Toles also had two solo blocks and two block assists.
College Soccer Trine men lose in double overtime
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s soccer team lost to Webster, Missouri, 1-0 in double overtime Saturday afternoon at Weaver Field.
Aamahn Murvin scored for the Gorloks (6-2-1) 107 minutes, 56 seconds into the match to end it.
Taylor Medina made six saves in goal for the Thunder (3-4). Webster outshot Trine 15-11.
College Hockey Trine ACHA D3 men down Miami
ANGOLA — Trine University’s ACHA Division 3 men’s hockey team won 4-1 over Miami (Ohio) Friday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
Teddy Munn had two goals to lead the Thunder, and Adam Backe played well in goal. Mikey Worosz and former East Noble High School student Nic Hoy also scored.
Thunder’s ACHA D2 men lose in OT
ANGOLA — Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team lost to Sault, Ontario, College 6-5 in overtime Friday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
Stan Jatczak had two goals for the Thunder. Trenton Mulnix, Dillon Fox and Joseph Lajcaj also tallied. Adam Conkling played well in goal against a highly potent Cougar offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.