LAGRANGE – Lakeland gave Angola a battle and made the 49-27 final score look misleading in Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division action Friday night at Laker Field.
The Lakers (1-4, 0-2 NECC Big) stayed with the Hornets into the middle of the third quarter. The contest was tied at 21 at the half after Deion Marshall made a tremendous catch against an Angola defender for a 38-yard touchdown pass from Colton Isaacs in the final seconds of the second quarter.
But the Hornets stiffened and went on to score 28 unanswered points in the second half.
“Give Lakeland credit,” AHS coach Andy Thomas said. “Their kids played hard. They had a little more of an edge to them in the first half. Their coaches had a great game plan.
“We had some really bad penalties and gave up a couple big plays. But I’m very proud of our kids for battling back,” he continued. “The difference between the first half and the second half was that we didn’t give up big plays in the second half.”
Also big for Angola (3-0, 2-0) was that it scored 21 points off of three Laker turnovers.
The Hornets scored on the ensuing drive after sophomore Jack Archbold stopped Lakeland senior Bryce Alleshouse at the Hornet 15-yard line for no gain on a fourth down-and-two run play.
“That took the wind out of our sails,” Lakeland coach Ryan O’Shea said.
“We dominated the first half, but we gave them two short fields. Our kids played their tails off the whole game. We kept our feet on the gas. We just ran out of it.”
Finley Hasselman broke off a couple big run plays before scoring from 6 yards out with 4 minutes, 4 seconds left in the third quarter to break the 21-21 tie.
Kassius Lacy intercepted an Isaacs pass early in the fourth quarter and returned it 45 yards to the Angola 46. Two plays later, the Hornets scored on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Tucker Hasselman to Andre Tagliaferri. Brandon Villafuerte kicked the extra point and Angola led 35-21 with 10:32 left.
Lakeland fumbled the ball on the next play from scrimmage and Archbold recovered. Angola went on to score on a 5-yard run from Finley Hasselman.
Hasselman rushed 16 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Tucker Hasselman ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Tagliaferri also had two TDs.
Lakeland played without sophomore running back-defensive back Khamron Malaivanh and senior receiver Brayden Bontrager due to injuries.
Isaacs threw for 150 yards and ran for 118 yards and a touchdown. He three two touchdown passes to Marshall. Alleshouse rushed 25 times for 87 yards and a score.
“We ran our offense like we wanted to run our offense,” O’Shea said. “We were happy with ourselves in the first half. We can’t be happy with ourselves. We have to keep going.
“We want to be Angola. We want to beat Angola. That’s our goal.”
