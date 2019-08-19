ANGOLA — Junior goalie Sarah McKinley was the first player to get a shoutout during Angola’s postgame huddle. Coach Rick Towers highlighted her numerous saves as a reason the Hornets scored a 1-0 season-opening win over Wayne Monday evening.
Immediately following, one player shouted, “The whole defense, thank you! You earned us another win!”
Such were the thoughts of many on the team, after the Hornets (1-0) scrapped their way to a win against a Generals team that defeated AHS 7-1 a year ago. Angola was outshot 8-6 and spent much of the day playing catchup with Wayne’s forwards.
“But we won almost every 50/50 play, and took advantage of the opportunities we were given,” Towers said.
But it was the defense that keyed it all.
The return of seniors Jessica Davis and Maizey Strand to the lineup played a large role in the team’s success. Strand shadowed Wayne forward Myshell Hurse for 80 minutes, while Davis primarily played down near the goal. The sophomore Hurse was the third wheel for a high-scoring Generals team a year ago, but returned this year as the team’s leading scorer and primary offensive option.
Of the Generals’ eight shots on goal, half of them came from Hurse. The fact that none went in was a testament to Strand’s play, said Towers.
“She was just hustling and hustling the whole game,” he said. “And, often she was chasing her from behind because (Hurse) is just so fast. She was at least two steps ahead of all of our girls the entire game.”
Sophomore Chaelinn Hutchins gave Angola the lead with 27:07 remaining in the first half, scoring her first career varsity goal after tracking down a pass from midfield, then poking it past a lunging Wayne keeper, Isabella Nichols.
Hutchins is one of a slew of players with increased roles for the Hornets this fall. Others such as freshmen Jacque Miller and Maddie Dailey, among others, also received plenty of playing time.
For a team in search of a primary scoring option, the question is, which of these newcomers will step up?
“That’s been the theme of this offseason,” Towers said. “And we are still waiting on that answer.”
With a trip to DeKalb up next, it’s simply a matter of waiting out the growing pains, Towers said.
“One of these girls will do it,” he said. “I don’t know which one, but when it finally happens, you’ll know it.”
