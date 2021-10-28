Izaiah Steury is locked in as he attempts to put himself in a special place in the history of high school distance running in the state of Indiana.
As for his Angola teammate Gracynn Hinkley and the East Noble girls cross country team, they will try to overcome the grind of the season to put their best feet forward one last time on the state’s biggest stage.
Steury will try to repeat as state champion in the boys’ race of the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals Saturday at noon on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute. The Knights and Hinkley will run in the girls’ race at 3 p.m.
The last Indiana boy to repeat as state cross country champion is Carmel’s Ben Veatch in 2014 and 2015. Only 12 boys in state history have won multiple state cross country meets since they began in 1946.
Steury has not lost an IHSAA cross country race since placing seventh in the state finals in 2019. That meet was on Nov. 2, 2019. Hornet coach Brad Peterson says Steury is ready for his final IHSAA meet.
“Izaiah is primed and ready for the best race of his life,” Peterson said. “We did things differently this year to have him ready for peak races now and the next two months. He didn’t race much at all this year until he had to with the tournament season.
“All of his workouts indicate he is significantly better this year than last year.”
Steury’s college visits had something to do with how he picked and chose meets to run in for much of the season. For a little more than half of his weekends in August and September, he visited five colleges. He chose Notre Dame on Oct. 8 over North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Liberty and NCAA Division II Grand Valley State, Michigan, and will sign his national letter of intent with the Fighting Irish next month.
“The decision out of the way was a big relief for him,” Peterson said. “That was quite a challenge in itself to keep up with his schoolwork and his training.”
Steury will have tough competition in the state meet Saturday from three other guys who have broken 15 minutes in races this season in Carmel junior Kole Mathison, Columbus North senior Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff and Indianapoilis Brebeuf Jesuit senior Krishna Thirunavukkarasu.
“But I like Izaiah’s chances,” Peterson said. “He is supremely confident on grass.
“No matter what, he has had a historic career and I am so proud of him and so proud to have been his coach every single step of the way. I think the world of him and his family.”
Hinkley will be running in his second straight state meet. She will only be the third Hornet girl to run in consecutive state cross country meets and will be the fifth AHS girl to run in multiple state cross country meets.
The last Hornet girl to run in consecutive state meets was Ericka Rinehart when she ran in three straight IHSAA State Finals from 2010-12.
Lisa Berry ran in four straight state meets from 1986-89. Jenny Field (1983, 1986) and Missy Mahnesmith (1986, 1989) are the only other Angola girls to run in multiple Indiana state meets.
Hinkley was 80th last year. She hopes to better that, but hit a snag in the days leading up to the semi-state in Huntington as she was battling some IT band tightness after the West Noble Regional. That limited her training during the week of semi-state, but still finished 15th on the Huntington University course last Saturday.
“She showed a lot of mental toughness by going out there and racing well to get 15th,” Peterson said.
“I think anywhere in the top 50 would be a great day for her at state. It’s a great accomplishment for Gracynn to make it to two state meets in a row,” he continued. “Indiana cross country is the last state with no classes, so you are going up against the very best of the best and our state now has numerous girls running in the 17-minute range, which is unbelievable.”
Knights likely to compete without Lindsey
The East Noble girls cross country team will make its first appearance as a team since 2016, when they finished 18th overall.
The Knights are likely to be without their top runner, freshman Addison Lindsey, who sustained an ankle and foot injury at the West Noble Regional. She gutted through last week’s semi-state race and placed 19th.
“We are listing her as doubtful at this point and not likely to run,” EN coach Mark Liepe said. “Semi-state was pretty tough on her.”
That does tamper the Knights’ expectations to a degree, but they are still looking to be very competitive on Saturday.
“Without Addison, a goal of top 20 would be what we shoot for. Being top 20 without your number one in the race would be a great accomplishment for the girls,” Liepe said. “This would require the rest of the runners to run well obviously. Not just one girl, but all of them. I think they could do it though and that is what we will shoot for. If we were all healthy, we could be approaching top 10.”
The Knights have been rotating who their top finisher is behind Lindsey all season. The leader on Saturday could be either Rae David, Lydia Keihn or Dakota Rodgers, who all finished 37th or better and within 40 seconds of each other last week.
Rachel Becker, Lilly Crow and Cady Smith will have to have solid races as well to keep East Noble within reach of its goal.
