LAGRANGE — Angola’s gymnastics team continued its recent strong run Thursday by defeating Lakeland 107.65-94.4.
Ashtyn Evans had a career-high all-around score of 38.1 for the state’s seventh-ranked Hornets to earn all-around medalist honors. That score ties for second best in program history with Carrie Best (Curry).
Evans won on all four apparatuses, scoring 9.7 on the uneven bars, 9.55 in the floor exercise, 9.45 on the vault and 9.4 on the balance beam.
Four of Angola’s five varsity beam routines had no falls. The Hornets also had personal best scores from Summer Allen on the beam (8.7), Savannah Bailey on the floor (8.7) and Avery Boyer all-around (32.45).
For the Lakers, Natalie Huffman was second on the floor with a 9 and Emma Schiffli was third on both the floor (8.75) and the bars (8.15).
Angola 107.65, Lakeland 94.4
Vault: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.45, 2. Shamp (A) 9.25, 3. S. Allen (A) 9, 4. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.9, 5. Huffman (LL) 8.55, 6. A. Boyer (A) 8.5.
Uneven Bars: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.7, 2. Shamp (A) 8.8, 3. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.15, 4. A. Boyer (A) 7.85, 5. S. Allen (A) 7.8, 6. Huffman (LL) 7.35.
Balance Beam: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.4, 2. S. Allen (A) 8.7, 3. Shamp (A) 8.55, 4. S. Bailey (A) 8.3, 5. A. Boyer (A) 8, 6. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.8.
Floor Exercise: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.55, 2. Huffman (LL) 9, 3. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.75, 4t. Shamp (A), S. Bailey (A) and S. Allen (A) 8.7, 7. Retterbush (LL) 8.15
All-Around: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 38.1, 2. Shamp (A) 35.3, 3. S. Allen (A) 34.2, 4. E. Schiffli (LL) 33.6, 5. A. Boyer (A) 32.45, 6. Huffman 31.9.
