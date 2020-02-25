ANGOLA – Angola’s boys basketball team is feeling better about itself after picking up its third straight win Tuesday night, defeating East Noble 51-48.
The Knights rallied from 10 points down midway through the fourth quarter to take a 48-47 lead on a Nate Dickson three-pointer with 1 minute, 28 seconds left.
Brian Parrish hit two free throws to put Angola (13-8) back in front 49-48 with 49.8 seconds left.
The Knights had a couple chances to retake the lead, but could not do so. The Hornets stripped Hayden Jones of the ball as he made a move toward the basket. Angola’s Dyer Ball picked up the ball, was fouled and made two free throws to put his team up three with 1.2 seconds left.
East Noble (11-10) did not get a last-second shot up in time on the ensuing inbounds play.
Westview 62, Fremont 40
At Fremont, the Warriors had a balanced attack to clinch a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title. They outscored the Eagles 20-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-14 lead at the half.
Blake Egli had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists for Westview (19-3, 10-1 NECC). Charlie Yoder had 11 points, seven steals, four rebounds and four assists. Mason Yoder added 10 points, and Drew Litwiller scored eight.
Fremont (7-14, 3-8) was still without top players Gabel Pentecost and Ethan Bock. Ethan Bontrager and Justin Loy each had nine points for the Eagles, and Kaleb Gannon had eight points and five rebounds.
