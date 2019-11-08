ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s and women’s basketball teams were both pegged to finish second in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, according to the preseason coaches polls.
The women’s team captured its third straight regular season and conference tournament titles last season, while the men captured their first league crown in over a decade in 2019, but fell short in the tournament, ending the team’s postseason hopes.
If the teams hope to repeat, they’ll have to do so without some familiar faces.
Trine women (26-3 last year)
The Trine women finished with 55 points in the season’s first poll, including one first-place vote. Hope College led the standings with 64 points, while Albion rounded out the top three with 51 points.
Last year, the Thunder tied a record for wins in a season, but relied heavily on two since-graduated seniors in doing so. Forward Brandi Dawson (17.8) and guard Cassidy Williams (12.5) combined for over 30 points per game in their final seasons, and leave massive voids in the Thunder’s lineup. Filling those roles this year will be a group of largely underclassmen stepping into bigger roles.
Trine does return two starters from a year ago, including the team’s only senior Katy Steers a guard and junior Shay Herbert. Steers started in all 29 games last season, averaging 6.3 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the floor. Herbert netted 4.3 points on 40.2% shooting.
Sophomores Tara Bieniewicz, Kayla Wildman, Kelsy Taylor and Sophia Kreag all saw significant playing time as freshmen, and will have increased rolls this season as well.
The conference favorites, Hope (24-5, 14-2 in MIAA) advanced to the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament last year. Reigning MIAA Defensive MVP, junior Olivia Voskuil, and junior Kenedy Schoonveld, a two time First-Team All-MIAA selection, will lead the Flying Dutch this season.
Sophomore Gabby Timmer of Calvin the MIAA’s leading scorer last season also returns.
Trine opens its season Friday, hosting Marietta (Ohio) College as part of the two-day Trine Classic.
Trine men (19-8 last year)
The Thunder finished with 43 points and had one first-place vote. Albion College was picked first, including seven first-place votes, with 49. Calvin rounded out the top three teams with 34 points.
Trine’s senior big three last season of Myles Copeland, Pete Smith and Ellis Cummings combined for more than 40 points per game, and leave considerable holes at all three levels of the floor.
Returning seniors Langston Johnson and Marcus Winters will help on the perimeter, and Maurice Hunter, who has plenty of experience, including as a starter two years ago, is a solid presence in the post. Hunter, who was the 2017-18 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 10 points per game as a junior and shot 53.9% from the floor in 27 games played.
Johnson returns as the team’s leading scorer (14.1) and three-point shooter (42.7) while Winters was named the League’s Defensive Player of the year a season ago.
Junior guard Jamezell Davis, who may now be best-known for his half-court buzzer beater in the conference tournament semifinal, returns to the league favorite Brittons (19-9, 10-4), as does senior All-MIAA first team selection Caden Ebeling.
The Thunder open their season on the road today at Illinois Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.