FREMONT — The Lake George Sailing Association Laser Fleet concluded its 2020 season on Saturday morning with two regular length races in heavy winds.
Only five sailors braved the gusty morning event and every one of them capsized at least once in the season finale.
After five racing sessions of two races each and a regatta day of six races, the standings showed the top three contenders to be an Ahaus father-and-son combo and an Ahaus in-law.
Kevin Ahaus took top honors with an all-time historic average of 1.0 points. Of the seven races averaged for the season, he won all seven. His son Mitchell placed third with an average of 2.14, and Jack Stiefel, his uncle, placed second with 1.71 average points.
The trophies were presented at the final party and were hand-crafted by Tom Lorch of Indianapolis. The party was hosted by Kirsten Meyer who placed fourth (2.71 points) in the standings.
The association featured 12 sailors this season, an increase compared to the 2019 season.
If there are any laser sailors on Lake George who would like to join the competitive racing association next summer, contact Nancy Stiefel, fleet captain, at stiefel152@yahoo.com or 260-577-5417.
