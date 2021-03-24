NEW HAVEN — After the Panthers shook off some first-game jitters, they settled in and cruised to an 8-1 non-conference softball win over New Haven Wednesday.
“It was so great to come back after COVID, and we didn’t know what to expect. It’s so hard to find stats from two years ago. We didn’t know what to expect from pitchers and the competition we’re going to see,” Prairie Heights head coach Rocky DeLancey said.
DeLancey got some great pitching from senior Kiana Allshouse, who allowed just two hits in seven innings and gave up one unearned run with one walk and eight strikeouts.
“I saw her settle in. A little nervous at the beginning,” DeLancey said.
Allshouse was also one of four Panther hitters to tally three hits in the win. Bre Walter, Kalli Aaron and Lillie Booher each had three basehits, and Aaron led the way with a double, triple and two runs batted in.
It did take a few innings for Heights to settle in. The Panthers scored seven of their eight runs in the final three innings. They left six runners on base in the first four innings.
“You could tell once they got through the lineup the first time, they settled in and really started hitting the ball. The second time through the order we just happened to hit it right at the opponent. By the third time through the order, we opened up and got the ball through the gaps,” DeLancey said.
New Haven got on the board in the bottom of the first after an error by Prairie Heights.
Walter bunted for a single to lead off the third inning, then stole second base. The throw to second hit the shortstop’s glove and rolled into the outfield, and Walters sprinted around third and scored the Panthers’ first run.
Heights took the lead for good in the top of the fifth after three straight singles by Aaron, Booher and Renae Meek. Meek’s single to right brought home Aaron for the 2-1 lead.
After a 1-2-3 inning by Allshouse, the Panthers strung together three singles in a row for the second straight inning. This time, it was Savana Phares, Walter and Allshouse who loaded the bases. Haylee Henderson grounded to third, and Phares scored on the throw to first.
Then, Aaron blasted a triple to right, scoring Walter and Allshouse for a 5-1 lead. Aaron scored on a single by Booher to tack on another run.
Heights scored two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
After the first inning, the Bulldogs never advanced past second base and went down in order four times over the final six innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.