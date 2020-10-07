EMMA — In order to win a sectional, getting through an old nemesis who won’t give in is often part of the championship journey.
Westview did that Wednesday evening and will have to do it again Saturday night to win its Class 1A sectional.
Elkhart Christian ended the Warriors’ season in sectional play last year. Westview fended off the Eagles 4-3 on Wednesday to avenge that loss.
Freshman Carson Brown scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal for the Warriors with 13 minutes, 19 seconds left. His second goal of the match was assisted by sophomore Bodie Martin, the son of Westview coach Jamie Martin.
“I don’t like to be that close,” Coach Martin said with a smile.
“Take your hats off to ECA. They came here to win. We’re fortunate,” he added. “I won’t call this pretty. But we dug in and believed we can do it.”
The Warriors (11-7-1) won their 10th consecutive match and will play Bethany Christian (5-10-2) in the sectional final Saturday at 7 p.m. at Westview High School. The Bruins defeated Prairie Heights 2-0 in the second semifinal Wednesday night.
In the first match, Elkhart Christian (10-8) had a couple free kicks in Westview’s defensive third of the field in the final 4:14. But shots off both of those free kicks went wide of the goal.
The Warriors steered clear of trouble over the final 66 seconds without leading midfielder Gramm Egli, who left the match after suffering a cramp.
“More importantly, I think the kids are believing in each other,” Jamie Martin said.
The match picked up late in the first half. Each team scored two goals in the final 14 minutes. The Eagles took a 2-1 lead, then Jadon Yoder overcame two ECA defenders to slide a shot inside the far post to score 40 seconds after the second Eagle goal.
Egli stole the ball and fired a perfect shot to the upper corner to the left of the Eagle goalkeeper with 29:33 left in the second half.
Elkhart Christian did not go away and drew even at 3 on a goal by freshman LJ Bevier in the 62nd minute.
Brown, Egli and Abder Alrasheed each had an assist for Westview.
Luke Schramm and Luis Bueno also scored for Elkhart Christian.
“It was a great soccer game in northeast Indiana,” ECA coach Jeremy Hiler said. “When we gave up a goal, we responded. But they responded, too. All credit to Westview. They have a great offensive attack.”
In the second semifinal, Colin Ward scored in the first half and Joseph Mujica scored in the second half for Bethany Christian. Prairie Heights ended its season at 4-12.
Lakewood Park 4,
Wabash 0
In the 1A sectional at Blackhawk Christian in Fort Wayne, Colton White had two goals and one assist to lead the Panthers (11-3).
Lakewood Park will play the host Braves (3-11-3) in the sectional final Saturday at 7 p.m. Blackhawk Christian beat Lakeland Christian 4-0 in the second semifinal Wednesday night.
In the first semifinal, Zach Collins had a goal and an assist and Weston Roth had two assists for LPC. Blake Miller had a goal, and Logan Korte had an assist.
