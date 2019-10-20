Eastside 14, Angola 13

Angola 0 7 6 0 — 13

Eastside 0 0 7 7 — 14

Second Quarter

A — Luevanos 58 run (Villafuerte kick), 11:49.

Third Quarter

A — Brandt 56 run (run failed), 11:34.

ES — W.Miller 14 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 8:10.

Fourth Quarter

ES — W.Miller 14 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), :26.

TEAM STATISTICS ES A

First downs 14 7

Rushes-yards 44-82 30-165

Passing yards 107 71

Passing (C-A-I) 10-15-1 9-16-1

Total yards 189 236

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Punts-Avg. 5-39.8 4-33.8

Penalties-yards 7-35 6-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Eastside: Farnsworth 17-50; L.Davis 18-13; Firestine 3-10; Holman 6-9. Angola: Brandt 5-63, 1 td; Luevanos 7-59, 1 td; T.Hasselman 14-27; Schreiber 3-10; F.Hasselman 1-6.

PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 10-15, 107 yards, 2 tds, 1 int. Angola: T.Hasselman 9-16, 71 yards, 1 int.

RECEIVING — Eastside: W.Miller 3-44, 2 tds; Burns 4-24; Eck 1-21; Bredemeyer 2-18. Angola: Luevanos 6-61; King 1-16; Brandt 2-(-6).

