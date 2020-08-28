BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Fremont head football coach Jim Hummer saw a lot of good things from his team in the Eagles’ Week 1 loss to small school power Adams Central.
“We had some real positives but obviously we fell short,” he said. “They’re [Flying Jets] some of the hardest competition in the state, but I told our kids ‘keep working hard and good things will happen.’”
And that’s exactly what happened Friday, as the Eagles executed well during each possession of the ball, dominating at the line of scrimmage and racking up 390 total yards of offense in a 40-0 romp of the Prairie Heights Panthers.
“I think it really opened up our guys’ eyes about how good they can be,” Hummer said about his team’s first win of the season. “Every year you start a new season out, especially in football where you don’t have a lot of games, when you get that first win under your belt your confidence just goes up.”
Fremont scored early in the first quarter and didn’t let up all night, adding three more touchdowns in the first half of Friday’s non-conference game. They scored twice more in the second half to complete the sweep.
Eagles’ quarterback Kameron Colclasure completed four of eight passes for 88 yards — including the longest scoring play of the game — a 76-yard touchdown throw to Logan Brace. The senior also rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead Fremont on offense.
Fremont’s two backfield threats, running backs Carson Flynn and Dylan Parsons, also got involved on offense, preventing Prairie Heights from focusing all of its attention on Colclasure.
Flynn rushed for 111 yards on 17 carries. It was a short 2-yard touchdown scramble from Flynn which initially got the Eagles on the scoreboard. Parsons turned 10 carries into 55 yards and had a red zone touchdown of his own.
Prairie Heights, meanwhile, struggled to move the ball against a determined Fremont defensive line, producing just 97 total yards of offense on the night. A majority — 63 yards — came from Panthers quarterback Luke Severe, who went just 7-for-24 from the backfield.
Friday’s victory is a welcome outcome for Fremont, which hasn’t finished a season above .500 since 2009, but is hoping they have enough returning talent to shatter that trend this year.
Both Fremont and Prairie Heights were scheduled to play out-of-state opponents Friday, but agreed to play each other Week 2 after the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) postponed football in the state to spring, preventing their originally-planned games from taking place.
Fremont (1-1) will host the Antwerp Archers, from Ohio’s Green Meadows Conference next Friday, while the Panthers (0-2) will look to get back on track at Lakeland.
