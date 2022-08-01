FORT WAYNE — Monday marked the first day of competition for high school girls golf across Indiana and some area teams got started right away.
That included Angola, who finished 11th in the Homestead Invitational at Chestnut Hills Golf Club with 471. The host Spartans won the tournament.
Sophomore Brooke Shelburne led the Hornets with 109, and senior Lucy Smith had 111.
Angola also had Regann Martin with 118, Taylor Shelburne with 133 and River Spreuer with 134.
Snider 188, Fremont 188
At Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Wayne, the Panthers won on the fifth-player score tiebreaker by one shot.
Eagle Khloe Glendening was medalist with a 42. Fremont also had 45 from Kenadee Porath, 49 from Reagan Rhodes and 52 from Presley Scott.
Fremont won the junior varsity match over Snider 240-248. Freshman Emery Laughlin paced the Eagles with a 48.
Fremont will play in the NorthWood Invtational Thursday at McCormick Creek.
Heritage 201,
Westview 228
The Warriors opened the season with a loss on the road. Hope Haarer led Westview with a 49.
The Warriors are scheduled to play in the Plymouth Invitational today at Pretty Lake Golf Club.
Goshen Invitational
At Black Squirrel in Goshen, Lakeland opened its season by shooting 489 and placing fifth.
Brooke Retterbush shot 11 and Amelia Trump had 113 for the Lakers.
Two Lakeland freshmen made their prep golfing debuts. Kebella Watkins had 129 and Peyton Waldron had 136.
