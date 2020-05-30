FREMONT — Maddie Beeman is relentless.
Like most senior athletes who had their final spring season taken away, she was hurt.
“When it was canceled, it was hard,” Beeman said. “I was really upset. Because I was ready to finish my senior year strong.”
The Eagle senior wanted the season to happen so bad that before the decision had been made to cancel the 2020 spring season, she was emailing Fremont athletic director Roger Probst frequently for updates.
And it’s understandable. Beeman and her team had business to finish.
“I thought we could have won sectionals again and go to regionals. A personal goal for me was to add a few home runs to my record. I already have the single-season record, but I wanted to get the career record,” Beeman said.
As a junior, Beeman was relentless at the plate batting .432 with 38 hits, a team-high 33 RBIs, seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs.
Beeman said this season would have been difficult to repeat the last two seasons of runs to semi-state, especially after the pitching staff took a hit with Autumn Godwin, who is currently a Western Michigan Bronco, graduating last year.
But that doesn’t take away from the fact that she will miss the Fremont softball program and how much fun it was to be around everyone.
“I’m going to miss how much of a team atmosphere it was. Coming in from basketball, you’re nervous because you don’t know how the season is going to go because every sport is different,” Beeman said. “In softball, it’s such a family atmosphere. We had a great time, and I loved every second of it. Our town was always supporting us through everything.”
She plans on going to the University of Saint Francis and will major in exercise science. As of right now, there’s no softball in her future plans, but the game will always hold a special place in her life.
“Softball has meant so much to me. I started travel ball when I was about 12 years old, and I’ve done it every year since,” Beeman said. “It’s just been some place where I can go if something’s going on, that’s somewhere I can blow off steam.”
She wants to become a physical therapist after college. She wants to help athletes because being in athletics has shaped the person she is today.
“Being a three-sport athlete is everything. You don’t ever won’t to lose it. I want to be around that atmosphere,” Beeman said. “I want to help athletes get back after they do get hurt, so they can experience what I go to in high school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.