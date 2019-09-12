EMMA — The Westview boys tennis team took care of business with 5-0 sweep against Fremont in an Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday.
Westview improved to 10-0 on the season and only lost six games against Fremont.
No. 3 singles Isaiah Hostetler and the No. 2 doubles team of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler both won 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 singles Kurtis Davis won 6-0, 6-1 in his match, Justin Schwartz defeated his opponent 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles duo of Tim Brandenberger and Elijah Hostetler won 6-3, 6-0.
While it may look like the Warriors had very little hiccups against the Eagles, Westview coach Tyler Miller thought his team got off to a slow start in a couple of matches, which is something they can’t do with the postseason quickly approaching.
“As the match wore on, I think we stopped making a few errors in some of the matches, and in some of the matches we were basically in control most of the way,” Miller said. “Hopefully, that bodes well for the invitational were are going to Saturday.”
Westview is heading to the Concord Invitational to face the likes of Penn, Lake Central, Valparaiso and the host Minutemen.
“We have to make sure we get off to good starts, because if we don’t in some of our matches against some teams, then it’s not always going to be easy coming back and being able to recalibrate ourselves,” Miller said.
The Warriors also travel to NorthWood on Monday, which should be another test before the NECC Tournament gets started just over a week later on Sept. 26.
“I think it will be good for us to play with a little bit more pressure than what we need to. We’ve had a couple of our kids in some tight matches, but we need to see how we react under that pressure and not necessarily relaxed all of the time,” Miller said.
Westview also won the junior varsity dual 5-3.
In Leo, East Noble defeated the Lions 4-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference match. The Knights improved to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
All of the matches were decided in two sets, including at No. 2 singles with Vittorio Bona’s 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) victory.
The East Noble doubles teams combined to lose only four games.
The Knights and Lions tied 5-5 in the JV dual.
Westview 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (W) def. Ethan Bock 6-0, 6-1. 2. Justin Schwartz (W) def. Nick Miller 6-2, 6-0. 3. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Josh Sherbondy 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Nick Rutherford-Evan Towns 6-3, 6-0. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (W) def. Isaac Hirschy-Sam Verdin 6-0, 6-0.
East Noble 4, Leo 1
Singles: 1. Aaron Brandenberger (L) def. Nolan Ogle 6-4, 6-4. 2. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Garrison Miller 7-5, 7-6 (7-3). 3. Connor Hesher (EN) def. Mikey Roselle 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Lucas Denton-Max Bender (EN) def. Will Crawford-Isaac Coohan 6-1, 6-0. 2. Joel Glass-Jordan Jollief (EN) def. Douglas Lomont-Alex Cieslinski 6-0, 6-3.
