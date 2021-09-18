DECATUR — Nine sets in about three hours. Seven matches in a week.
There’s a purpose behind the pain. A clear method behind the madness.
Angola volleyball coach Lloy Ball says it’s more than just posting wins.
This after his Hornets (9-4) fell 3-2 to Bellmont and 3-1 to Mount Vernon Fortville Saturday in back-to-back games in a three-way match at Bellmont High School.
Mount Vernon, now 16-3, defeated the host Squaws (15-5)
Angola hits the road Monday to take on Homestead.
The Hornets return to the Northeast Corner Conference for two matches against Fremont Tuesday and Garrett Thursday.
They’ll head to Warsaw for a tournament.
The non-conference schedule is a calculated effort for Ball to keep the Hornets exposed to the best available opponents.
“The NECC is a great conference,” Ball reasons, “But with any conference with a lot of small schools in it, every year is different. There are good teams. Some years there’s a lot, some years there’s a few. With us playing in the hardest sectional in the state it’s my job as a coach to play as many great teams as we can.”
Angola packs the schedule with Bishop Dwenger early.
“It’s why we come down here to play two teams that are ranked in the top 11 in the state,” Ball said. “It’s why we are playing Homestead Monday. Why we played Carroll, Warsaw, to prepare us for those times when the conference doesn’t do.”
The losses aren’t to his liking, but he sees beyond the mental victories and the feel-good sayings.
“The first match, we had moments were we played some of our best volleyball. But it wasn’t at the right moments,” Ball said. “There are things to build on.”
Ball has been involved with volleyball at all levels since he was a kid. He says he’s gained some wisdom.
“I don’t get too worked up anymore, I’m 50 years old, I don’t get too worked up one way or the other,” Ball said. “Trying to get 14- to 17-year old girls to focus and do all these things all the time — or anyone — is a hard thing.
Against Mount Vernon, Ball said, “We just finished a five-set game and face a very good team. We played great volleyball in the second set — there’s only so much a young lady can do in a back-to-back three out of five matches.”
“I might be the only one who understands my plan. Everyone wants to be the best right away. That’s not how I do things. You slowly build things up so you are at your best for the NECC (tournament) a week before the sectional. But not right now. Right now we need to be fixing things, getting rhythm. If we are playing our best right now, I’m not a very good coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.