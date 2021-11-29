FREMONT — With the fans, student section and cheerleaders all dressed up in purple to raise awareness to Alzheimer’s disease Monday night, Fremont’s girls basketball team earned a physical win against its opponent from just across the Ohio border.
After previously beating West Noble Friday, the Eagles defeated the Edon Bombers 57-44 in a hard-fought game that saw a combined 39 fouls by both teams.
The Eagles (3-5) found themselves at the free-throw line often as they drew 23 Bomber fouls. The home team shot 15 for 30 from the charity stripe. Senior Jada Rhonehouse was there all night, drawing 12 fouls and shooting 9 for 19 from the line.
The Bombers (0-2), on the other hand, converted 7 for 12 free throws.
It took a little over a quarter for the Eagles to find their rhythm, trailing 7-1 midway through the first quarter before a three-pointer by freshman Samantha Meyers, and baskets by Rhonehouse and junior Alexis Book gave the Eagles a 10-9 lead with 1:08 to go in the opening stanza. A basket by Edon’s Allison Kiess with six seconds remaining in the period gave the Bombers the one-point lead at the break.
The Eagles went off in the second quarter, outscoring the Bombers 19-12, with eight of them coming from Rhonehouse. Freshman Adalyn Parr scored seven of her 11 points in the quarter, hitting a three and making an off-balanced jump shot at the buzzer to put Fremont up 29-23 at the half.
Despite being outrebounded 41-26, the Eagles’ physicality by way of driving the ball to the basket proved that they didn’t need to win the rebound battle, just the free-throw battle.
Fremont shot 10 for 19 from the free-throw line in the second half, compared to the Bombers 2 for 4.
The Eagles ended the game shooting 19 for 43 from the field, while the Bombers shot 17 for 55.
Rhonehouse led all scorers with 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a block. Parr was second on the team with her 11, adding two rebounds. Junior Natalie Gochenour was the team’s top passer and defender with six assists, four defensive rebounds and a block.
Other contributors for Fremont were Meyers (5 points, 2 blocks), McKenzie Parnin (4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block), Jennifer Martin (4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block) and Book (2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist).
The Eagles will travel to Heritage Wednesday with the varsity contest scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Fremont JV 28, Edon 18
The Eagles led 12-6 at halftime, increased their lead to 20-12 at the end of the third and held on in the fourth for the victory.
Makayla Gumbel led the Eagles in scoring with 10 points, followed by Hallie Shrewsburg with five.
, sophomore Elizabeth Curey and freshman Brayleigh Moss with four each. Senior Ana Moraes and sophomore Rhiannon Gebhart each added a basket for two points, while junior Alexis Hays made a free throw.
Natalie Wofford from the Bombers led everyone with 11 points. Jenna Dulle (4), Jaycea Craven (4) and Maddison Gearig (1) also scored for Edon.
