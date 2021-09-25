ANGOLA — The state’s 14th-ranked Westview boys tennis team did win the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Saturday on Wright Courts beside Angola Middle School. But it wasn’t without some pushback from the rest of the conference.
The semifinal round was proof of that. A few three-set matches took place in that round.
West Noble’s Wes Shaw and JJ Jacobs led Warriors Jethro Hostetler and Kylen Bender 4-1 in the first set of a No. 2 doubles semifinal match. The Westview duo rallied and went on to roll 7-5, 6-0.
Prairie Heights junior Leyton Byler put up a fight against one of the area’s premier players in Isaiah Hostetler in a No. 1 singles semifinal. The opening set was tied at 5, and Hostetler fought off Byler 7-5, 6-4.
“Those two competed like crazy,” Warriors coach Tyler Miller said of the 1 singles semifinal. “With two doubles, we talked about basically movement. We were just slow and worked on closing.”
The biggest shot was delivered by Prairie Heights junior Chase Bachelor, who rallied to upset top-seed Brennan Beachy in a No. 3 singles semifinal 0-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.
“Brennan did not respond well after winning the first set. We left an opening,” Miller said.
“There were a lot of fixable things. We can’t settle,” he continued. “This was good for us. We’re probably going into sectional as the favorite and we better be ready.”
Bachelor went on to win the No. 3 singles title, defeating Charger Luke Schermerhorn 6-4, 6-2. in the championship match. The third-seeded Schermerhorn rallied to beat No. 2 seed Alex Chilenski from Fremont 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).
Westview swept right through the other four positions to win championships by winning all three of its matches in straight sets. Warrior champions were Isaiah Hostetler in No. 1 singles, Elijah Hostetler in No. 2 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of seniors Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz, the No. 2 doubles team of Bender and Jethro Hostetler.
Westview had 60 points. West Noble and Fremont tied for second with 39, followed by Fairfield (33), Prairie Heights (25), Angola (20), Lakeland (12), Churubusco (9) and Central Noble (3).
The runner-up coaches were pleased with how their teams played heading into sectionals next week. Fremont will be in the DeKalb Sectional, and West Noble will be in the East Noble Sectional.
“I thought we played really well,” Eagles coach Neal Frantz said. “You want to be playing well heading into sectional and I’m as proud as I can be.”
Chargers coach Greg Riegsecker said, “I think it was a good day. We started off really well. There were some close matchers were we came out on top. We didn’t finish so well, but we’ll see how things are going to go.”
Schermerhorn and Nate Shaw at No. 2 singles were conference runners-up for West Noble. They both won three-set matches over Fremont in the semifinals to advance to final matches.
Fremont had senior Josh Sherbondy back in the lineup after missing much of this season with a broken wrist. Sherbondy teamed up with classmate Connor Trobaugh and they placed second at No. 2 doubles.
“I thought they played well together,” Frantz said. “We were seeded second and finished second.”
The boys tennis sectional draws will be released on Monday evening on IHSAAtv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.