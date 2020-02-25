ANGOLA – Trine senior forward Maurice Hunter slipped behind the defense, and the crowd erupted – and the Alma bench fell to its knees.
With seven seconds remaining, a standing ovation ensued as Thunder guard Bryce Williams lobbed a pass across the half court line and into the hands of Hunter, who slammed home the final two points of an 82-79 win over the fifth-seeded Scotts in Tuesday’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association quarterfinal game.
Trine advanced to Friday’s semifinal versus top-seeded Albion. The host Brittons swept the Thunder during the regular season.
Alma had to resort to fouling, but had drawn within a single point of the host Thunder before that final play. As Hunter rose up from just outside the restricted area line – his arm reaching back as far as it could before his thunderous slam – Scotts coach Ryan Clark fell against the scorers table as he saw his team’s late comeback effort end.
After the 3-point shot dried up for Alma in the first half versus the fourth-seeded Thunder as they shot 0-for-10 from deep. Alma missed its first two 3-pointers of the second half, but fought back to within a point during a stretch midway through the second half in which it converted on 3-of-5 3-pointers.
Zach Sinke’s triple from the left corner trimmed Trine’s lead to one point, 53-52, with 9:43 left on the clock. And, as the Scotts began to heat up, Trine’s deep shot began to fall flat – it shot 25% from three in the second half – creating a near perfect storm that nearly saw Alma complete the comeback.
The Thunder rounded into form, though, and responded when Aiden Warzemade his second three of the game on the ensuing possession, and Trine largely maintained control of the game the rest of the way.
Senior forward Mauricer Hunter scored 22 points to lead all scorers, and four Thunder players in double figures. Langston Johnson netted 18 more, Jake Daniels scored 13 and freshman Brent Cox had 11 points in the win. Hunter also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
Hunter (eight) and Johnson (nine) combined for 17 points over the game’s final nine minutes.
Hunter was coming off a 12-point performance in a win against Hope on Saturday that snapped a then-four-game losing streak and put the Thunder back in the win column before postseason play.
Alma guard Cole Kleiver’s 21 points led the Scotts. He scored 17 of those points in the second half to lead the Scotts’ late surge.
