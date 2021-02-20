ANGOLA — West Noble was the aggressor from the start and went on to defeat Angola 61-41 on Saturday night.
The Chargers (10-9, 5-4 NECC) were led by Austin Cripe who had 27 points. Zach Beers chipped in eight, and Brockton Miller had seven.
Brian Parrish led the Hornets (11-11, 6-4) with 21 points, including four three-pointers, and Joel Knox added nine points.
Angola beat West Noble earlier in the season 57-45 in the conference tournament, but the Chargers came ready to play this time.
“That’s a response. The last time we were here it felt very, very different after the game,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “It was a great start and kind of carried on throughout.”
The great start was largely because of the performance from Cripe right from the jump. He scored the first 10 points for West Noble, including twice after grabbing offensive rebounds.
“It started with his rebounding. He had a couple of offensive rebounds. It’s not just that he did something from the perimeter. When he plays an entire game like that, doing all of those different things, he’s our leading scorer, our leading rebounder. We’re constantly challenging him to do more. We kind of put that challenge out tonight and he absolutely rose to it,” Marsh said.
Cripe knocked down three from the right wing to make it 10-3 West Noble. Adam Nelson hit a three with 90 seconds left in the quarter, then Cripe finished the period with a three-point play to put the Chargers up by 10.
The lead continued to grow, and not surprisingly, it was Cripe doing the damage. He had another putback and then stole the ball and drove all the way in for a lay-up that made it 22-11.
Parrish responded for the Hornets with a steal and score, followed by a three to cut the lead back to single digits, but a three by Nevin Phares and a drive to the rim by Miller kept the lead at double digits, 30-17, at halftime.
The Hornets tried to put pressure on the Chargers with a full-court trap and a trapping defense in the half court, but West Noble broke it and got some wide-open shots for Beers, who hit a couple from the short corner, and it allowed Phares and Julio Macias to grab offensive rebounds and put them back up for two.
“Angola puts pressure on you the entire time, and the way we handled it was impressive,” Marsh said.
The Hornets got a few steals to start the fourth quarter and scored on them. Both Parrish and Knox drove in for lay-ups after steals.
But the Chargers stayed composed and continued to extend their lead from the free-throw line down the stretch.
