Girls Golf Heights 2nd in NECC match
LAGRANGE — Prairie Heights was second to Lakeland, 184-204, in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday at Heron Creek.
West Noble was third with 232. Charger Hannah Godfrey was medalist with 38.
Madison Keil led the Lakers with a 39. Sadie Edsall shot 44, and Tatum Retterbush broke 50 with a 49. Kylee Watkins had 52 and Brooke Retterbush had 59.
Amelia Johnston paced the Panthers with 46. Heights also had 50 from Renae Meek, 51 from Haylee Henderson, 57 from Madison Kain and 64 From Kennedy Myers.
West Noble had 57 from Kacee Click, 67 from Abby Hawn and 70 from Mikayla Nichols.
Prep Volleyball Hornets down Chargers
LIGONIER — Angola defeated West Noble 22-25, 25-7, 25-11, 25-11 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday evening. The Hornets are 7-0, 2-0 in the NECC.
Eagles lose to Garrett
FREMONT — Garrett defeated Fremont in a Northeast Corner Conference match 25-16, 25-12, 25-16.
Jada Rhonehouse had 12 digs, five kills two blocks and an ace for the Eagles. Emily Behrman had eight kills and seven digs. Eva Foulk had 13 assists and five digs. Emma Arnos added six digs, and Sydney Applegate had five kills and two blocks.
