KENDALLVILLE — Angola’s girls basketball team overcame a scrappy effort from East Noble Wednesday night to defeat the Knights 54-45 at the Big Blue Pit.
The Hornets (12-2) won their 11th straight game, but East Noble (6-12) really never went away. The Knights made a couple of comebacks, but Angola made enough free throws over the final three minutes to keep the home team at a distance.
The resilience began for East Noble in the second quarter. It scored seven straight points after Danielle Dunham converted a three-point play to put AHS up 17-8 midway through the stanza.
The Knights got within one at 26-25 with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter after Carly Turner scored off an inbounds pass. Then the Hornets turned takeaways into scores to end the quarter with a 9-1 run to lead 35-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Hanna Knoll and Ally Lorntz hit three-pointers off EN turnovers to put Angola up 32-25 less than a minute after Turner’s basket. The Knights had nine turnovers in the third quarter, and ended up with 28 for the game.
The Hornets led by as much as 12 points on a couple of occasions in the fourth quarter, but the Knights kept battling back. Turner hit a triple with 3:34 left to make it a 42-38 game. But Angola held East Noble off for the road win without key senior Kayla Fenstermaker.
Knoll led the Hornets with 22 points, five steals and four assists. Lorntz had 13 points and six steals.
Turner had 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Knights. She was 7-of-11 from the field. Avan Beiswanger added 10 points and two blocked shots. Karly Kirkpatrick chipped in four blocked shots, four steals and three assists.
Angola won the junior varsity game 45-32.
Both teams have conference games on Friday. The Hornets travel to Prairie Heights to start a Northeast Corner Conference varsity doubleheader at 6 p.m. East Noble hosts Northeast 8 rival Huntington North.
