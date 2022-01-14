ALBION — The Angola girls are back in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship game for the fifth straight season.
The Hornets (12-7) handled Churubusco 46-18 in the semifinals on Friday night at Central Noble High School. They will play a familiar foe in Garrett, who beat Prairie Heights 50-34 in the other semifinal at Eastside, in the championship game today at West Noble.
Kylie Caswell and Lexi Stillman led Angola with 11 points each. Jaelyn Fee had eight, and Tyrah Stillman added six.
Brelle Shearer led the Eagles (6-11) with eight points.
Angola opened the game on an 8-0 run, including back-to-back three-pointers from Fee, who was wide open both times. On the defensive end, the Hornets made life difficult for the Eagles.
Kena Hamman ended the Hornet run with a free throw and the first points of the game for Churubusco at the 5:42 mark.
Caswell answered with a hard drive to the basket then was followed with a basket by Leah Snyder to make it a double-digit lead.
The lead was briefly cut to single digits, but Angola scored nine in a row to lead 24-8 midway through the second quarter. All of the scoring by the Hornets in the second quarter came from the Stillmans. Lexi scored nine and Tyrah had four in the period. The Hornets led 28-10 at the break.
Caswell had six straight, including a three-point play the old fashion way then a make from beyond the arc to make it 36-12.
The margin nearly reach 30 in the fourth quarter. Churubusco scored just one point in the final eight minutes and it didn't come until there were less than two minutes in the game.
