ANGOLA — Angola senior Lauren Leach will officially be playing for a national champion.
On Wednesday afternoon, Leach committed to play basketball at Hope College, who less than two weeks ago won the NCAA Division III National Championship. She will be playing for head coach Brian Morehouse, a two-time national champion and a two-time national runner-up.
“I love the culture,” Leach said. “Obviously they have a winning culture just coming back with a national championship, but there’s a reason that they got that. Their togetherness, unity and support they have for one another is just amazing. They always have high energy and are always up and going and I’m just super excited to be a part of it.”
Aside from the Flying Dutch, Leach was also recruited by the likes of Trine, DePauw, Kentucky Wesleyan, Goshen and Marian, among others.
“I loved the coaches, the girls, the atmosphere and the college itself,” Leach said. “Everything about Hope checked off all the boxes.”
Leach finished her career with the Hornets having played 100 games, averaging 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
In her senior season, Leach set career highs in nearly every category, averaging 11.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and four assists a game.
She credited the work ethic at Angola for helping her prepare for the next step in her career.
“Ever since coming in as a freshman being pushed by Coach (Brandon) Appleton and Coach (Nick) Burlingame, this is the program that we have at Angola,” Leach said. “The work ethic that you get from our weights program with Coach (Andy) Thomas and summer weights, I feel like it puts me in a position to go to the next level prepared. It’s going to be a big change, but it puts me in the right spot.”
Leach also credited her two families, on and off the court, for helping her through her basketball journey.
“My family has been awesome,” she said. “Obviously, it’s a really big decision, but they have supported me in whatever I wanted to do. My family in terms of my team were a big part of it as well, always making me the person and player I am today.”
Leach’s mother, Joanne, said she felt relief and satisfaction immediately after Lauren’s commitment.
“It’s been a great decision,” she said. “I think Lauren had six offers and we turned down a DII for Hope because it just felt right.
“Hanna Knoll’s parents are good friends of mine and they’ve been supportive of us. I’ve talked to them and they said to go with your gut. So we did and when we finally made this decision, it was a sense of relief.”
Hanna Knoll, the Angola girls’ all-time leading scorer, just completed her freshman season at NCAA Division I Central Michigan University.
Joanne Leach added that sports have been a good building block for Lauren and her character, not only as a player but as a person as well.
“The last couple of years with changes of coaching and all that stuff was really tough for her, but I think she handled it well and maturely and she’s a better and stronger person for all of it,” Joanne said. “She’s very confident and she’ll be great in college.”
Sports will continue to remain a part of Lauren’s life even after college, as she will be studying exercise science and kinesiology while in Holland, Michigan. Leach said she plans on going the sports medicine route with her degree.
“Sports have obviously been a big part of my life,” Lauren said, “And I kind of never want to get away from that. But with my past injuries, I’ve kind of learned the steps and process of recovery towards getting back and strengthening and all that stuff. I want to help other athletes do that, too.”
