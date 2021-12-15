BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Tina Sailor kept Prairie Heights volleyball as one of the area’s most consistently solid programs.
After 13 seasons as the Panthers’ varsity coach and 20 seasons coaching in the program she played for in her high school days, Sailor is stepping aside.
Sailor’s resignation was accepted by the Prairie Heights Community Schools Board of Education during a special session on Nov. 3.
Sailor led the Panthers to 273 victories and four Class 2A sectional championships in her 13 seasons at the helm. That’s an average of 21 wins per season.
Sailor said on Tuesday afternoon that the plan was this past season was going to be the last. Varsity assistant coach Carmen Shepard, who was the head varsity coach briefly in the late 1990s, also resigned after five seasons in that position.
“I knew it was time,” said Sailor, a 1991 Prairie Heights High graduate.
“Being the Prairie Heights varsity volleyball coach for the past 13 years has been a life-changing experience for me. It’s been awesome. I enjoyed it. I love Prairie Heights and I love volleyball,” she added. “It’s become a year-round job. It took a lot of hard work getting girls to buy in and do a little extra.
“There’s so many good memories, I can’t pin-point one. My biggest thing is seeing the growth in the ladies and how they mature into being great players and great young women.”
Sailor said she will put more focus on faith and family and will continue to follow and support Panther volleyball. She said in a letter to KPC Media Group that she still has to have some volleyball.
“I will continue being a big fan and supporter of Prairie Heights,” Sailor wrote in the letter. “I feel very honored to have been a part of this great school system and community. I have made some long lasting friendships with some amazing women and awesome families.”
Sailor was Heights’ junior varsity coach from 1994-97, then came back to the program after building a family with husband Craig to coach the C team from 2006-09.
Sailor has been a part of 11 of the Panthers’ 19 volleyball sectional championships. Along with the four she won as the varsity head coach in 2010, 2011, 2017 and 2018, she won four as an assistant coach (1997, 2006-08) and three as a varsity player from 1988-90. She was on the JV team in her freshman season when PH won a sectional title in 1987.
