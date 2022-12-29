FREMONT — There’s nothing quite like the chance to win the championship at your own holiday tournament.
That’s the motivation the Fremont High School girls basketball team has this week. The Eagles took a step toward defending their Fremont Holiday Tournament title Wednesday night at the Steel Cage with a 48-30 win over Sturgis (Mich.).
With the win, Fremont improved to 4-8. Sturgis fell to 1-6.
First-year Fremont head coach Shae Thomas said she expected the Trojans would press her team right out of the gate, and that’s exactly what happened.
The Eagles were ready for the challenge, Thomas said.
“We did a really good job of handling their pressure in the first half,” Thomas said.
That was encouraging, Thomas said, since her team had been off for nearly two weeks. The Eagles’ last game had been a 47-40 win over Westview at home on Dec. 15.
“The girls were ready to get back out there,” Thomas added.
Fremont led 18-13 at the first stop and 34-17 at halftime, building a bigger lead by outscoring the Trojans 16-4 in the second stanza.
Addy Parr led Fremont with 20 points and also grabbed five rebounds. Natalie Gochenour poured in 13. Brayleigh Moss added six, McKenzie Parnin had five and Willow Whittaker chipped in with four.
Fremont was 12-of-16 from the free-throw line on the night.
Thursday night’s title tilt was slated for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
In the JV bracket, Fremont and Jimtown were scheduled to meet in the consolation game at 1 p.m., with Lake Station and Sturgis in the championship game at 3 p.m. Sturgis and Jimtown were slated to play in the varsity consolation game at 5 p.m.
After Thursday night’s tourney finale, Fremont is idle until Jan. 6 at Churubusco. They’ll follow that game up on the road at Angola Jan. 7, then open Northeast Corner Conference Tournament play at Garrett on Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.