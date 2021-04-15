BRUSHY PRAIRIE — West Noble’s softball team made an incredible comeback on Wednesday to beat Class 2A state-ranked Whitko. The Chargers nearly avoided that being done to them Thursday at Prairie Heights in their Northeast Corner Conference opener.
West Noble scored six runs in the fifth inning and 11 runs in the sixth to rally from 9-1 down to beat the Wildcats 18-9 Wednesday. The Chargers kind of came apart in the bottom of the seventh inning the next evening. but held on to beat the Panthers 11-10.
An indecisive moment and a couple of errors helped Prairie Heights (4-1, 1-1 NECC) score five runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Two runs scored when Savana Phares reached on a bobble and a throwing error to make it an 11-8 game. Haylee Henderson scored on a wild pitch to make it a two-run game. Bre Walter’s swinging slap bunt single drove in another run to make it 11-10.
Senior Kacee Click struck out Kiana Allshouse with the tying run in scoring position to end the game and allow the Chargers to escape with a win.
“We made uncharacteristic errors to let them back in it,” West Noble coach Rich Click said. “It’s great to get a win.”
The Chargers (6-0-1, 1-0) scored two runs in the first inning, but the Panthers turned the game around quickly. Madison DeLancey singled in the second to drive in a run and break a 3-3 tie. Renae Meek drove in a run with a groundout to give Heights a 5-3 lead.
Kacee Click hit a three-run homer to center off Allhouse with two outs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 6-5 lead.
“That sparked us,” Rich Click said. “The dugout was more excited after that.”
West Noble added on consistently. Taytlynn Forrer hit a solo shot in the fifth to knock Allshouse out of the game. Tori Franklin lined a single to center with two outs later in the frame to up the lead to 8-5.
The Chargers scored two more runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh to lead 11-5.
“The girls have worked real hard. But we did not have our best foot forward tonight,” Heights coach Rocky DeLancey said.
