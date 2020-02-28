LAGRANGE – Dyer Ball demonstrated his assortment of abilities on the court, scoring 24 points, grabbing five rebounds and recording a pair of blocks to give Angola its fourth straight win, as the Hornets defeated Lakeland in its regular season finale, 51-38, Friday night.
The win gave Angola its largest wining streak of the year heading into the state tournament.
Ball led the way, scoring 11 of Angola’s 19 first-half points and seven more in the fourth quarter to close out the game. He was perfect inside the arc, shooting 10-of-10 from 2-point range while being an imposing post presence on defense – a large reason why Lakeland was held to 19 points in the second half.
Angola (14-8, 8-3 NECC) shot 59% from the field overall (17-of-29), with junior Gage King scoring nine points off the bench and grabbing five boards to match Ball’s team high. Guards Max Hamilton and Bryce Dailey each finished with five points while Joel Knox tallied four points and three rebounds.
Brayden Bontrager had 25 points for Lakeland (6-16, 4-7).
Ball was the catalyst, bringing Angola back from a slow start and a subsequent nine-point hole in the first quarter. He tied the game at 13 in the second with an and-one, giving the Hornets their first lead of the night in the third quarter and scored his team’s first seven points of the fourth to ice it away.
The Hornets took control in the third, when Dailey hit a corner three to give them a six-point lead, 29-23. Ball followed that up with a post score and Angola outscored Lakeland 11-4 over the ensuing four minutes, spanning into the fourth quarter.
Lakeland proved to be in control early, jumping out to an 11-2 lead behind seven early points by Bontrager. It led 11-6 after the first quarter, but was unable to replicate its early defensive success the rest of the way, as the Hornets tallied totals of 13, 14 and 18 points in the final three periods.
The win capped a resurgent week for the Hornets, who won all four of its most recent games in a seven-day span. The Hornets look like a different team heading into sectional than they did just 10 days ago, when they were in the midst of a three-game skid after the surprising departure of former coach Ed Bentley at the beginning of the month.
The Hornets take their hot play into a first-round bye in the Garrett Sectional. They’ll play the winner of the Bishop Dwenger-Concordia first-round matchup.
Lakeland closed out their regular season on an eight-game skid, but will have a chance to get back on track Tuesday, when it faces Tippecanoe Valley to open sectional play.
