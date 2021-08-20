BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights had an impressive start to its season on Friday night in front of its fans at Hubert Cline Field, defeating Whitko 39-7.
It was the Panthers’ first season-opening win since 2003. PH outgained the Wildcats 360-52 in total offense.
Both teams wanted to establish the run and the Panthers picked up yardage on the ground in bigger chunks than the Wildcats did.
Whitko changed its offense in a short period of time under new coach Chip Coldiron, who was just hired in late July to replace Phil Jensen. The Wildcats only got inside the Panthers’ 20-yard line once.
The Panthers started the game with scoring drive that lasted 66 yards and nine plays. They overcame a holding penalty to score on a third down-and-long run from Sam Levitz. Hunter Allen made the extra-point kick after Levitz’s 18-yard scoring scamper 3 minutes, 42 seconds into the contest.
The Panthers scored two touchdowns in the final five minutes of the second quarter in between a Whitko turnover to take a 27-0 lead.
Cam Hall had a 1-yard scoring plunge to cap a 10-play, 82-yard drove with 4:49 left in the second quarter. Junior Trenton Daniels scored from 12 yards out with 2:34 left before halftime after Heights recovered a fumble after Whitko mishandled a snap from center.
“In the first half, we really had it clicking,” PH coach Pat McCrea said. “Our O-Line did a great job. Our tailbacks did a great job of pressing the line of scrimmage, then making one cut and going forward.”
Daniels and his junior brother Jaden are move-ins from Ohio and contributed big in the running game along with Hall, Allen and Colton Penick. Jaden Daniels had six carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns, according the Panther Sports Network crew. Hall also had two rushing touchdowns.
Heights controlled the game up front while missing one of its key guys. Senior Cody Melson was out with an injured foot, and sophomore Wade McCrea filled in nicely for Melson.
Whitko’s lone score came when Tyler Veach recovered a Panther fumble and ran it 38 yards for a touchdown with 3:22 left in the third quarter. Austin Kreps kicked the extra point.
“Our defense was phenomenal,” Pat McCrea said. “We didn’t have any film on them. They did not have a scrimmage. We had to be smart and throw as many different formations as we could.”
Prairie Heights travels to Bronson, Michigan, this coming Friday night while Whitko plays at Peru.
