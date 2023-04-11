BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Lakeland and Prairie Heights opened up Northeast Corner Conference play on the softball and baseball fields Tuesday evening, with the Lakers getting the better of the Panthers in both games.
At the softball field, a 3-run second inning by the Lakers turned out to be the difference in a 3-1 victory.
“Our defense has been pretty strong so far, and it’s continued to be tonight,” Lakers coach Katie Bowman said. “I feel our hitting is starting to catch up with the defense, as we had nine hits, but only three runs. Baserunning needs to be worked on a little bit possibly but I’m pleased with how they’re playing so far.”
Junior shortstop Kaitlyn Keck (2-for-3, 1 run, 1 stolen base) started the second inning for the Lakers (3-1, 1-0 NECC) with an infield single, before scoring the game’s first run after a double from sophomore third baseman Reahgan Adams (2-for-3, 2B, 1 run, 1 run batted in, 1 stolen base).
Adams advanced to third on a single from sophomore first baseman Arianna Bustos (2-for-3, 1 run, 1 strikeout). Sophomore centerfielder Cheyenne Short (0-for-3, 1 RBI) grounded out to second to move Bustos to third and score Adams.
With two outs in the inning, freshman left fielder Abbey Priestley (2-for-2, 1 walk, 1 RBI) batted in the third and final run for Lakeland, hitting an infield single to score Bustos.
“When one starts hitting and then the next one starts hitting, they feed off of each other that way,” Bowman said. “So when we get an inning like that, we know things might go pretty well. That seems to be their pattern.”
Prairie Heights’ senior pitcher Trinity Pratt struck out sophomore second baseman Kylee Waldron (0-for-3, 1 strikeout) to put an end to the inning and bring the Panthers (1-4, 0-1 NECC) back up to bat. Senior first baseman Madison Strater (1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 strikeout) wasted no time with capitalizing on in her first opportunity at the plate, hitting a home run over the left field fence to cut the Lakers lead back down to two.
Aside from that, the only other hit for the Panthers came from sophomore leftfielder Emily McCrea in the bottom of the third, doubling to right field with one out. She finished the game 1-for-3.
Junior pitcher Cassidi Parham (3-1 at the mound), picked up the complete game victory for the Lakers, striking out five batters and giving up two hits, one earned run and six walks. At the plate, she was 1-for-4 with a triple.
“She’s very aware of her walks,” Bowman said. “She even called herself out after the game with the walks. That’s definitely a goal that she’s working on with lowering those, but her strikeout goal is definitely a high one for her and tonight really helped.”
Pratt was credited with the loss in the circle for the Panthers, striking out four, and giving up nine hits, three earned runs and one walk.
Lakeland is back in action Thursday at Westview, while Prairie Heights hosts West Noble the same night.
Baseball
Lakeland 7, Prairie Heights 5
Over at the baseball diamond, both teams came into the NECC matchup undefeated at 2-0 overall, but it was the Lakers who survived a seventh-inning rally by the Panthers to stay unbeaten.
“I think we were lucky to leave here with a win,” Lakers coach Mike Isaacs said. “We manufactured some runs late which ended up being the winning runs, but I felt Prairie Heights outplayed us today.”
Lakeland was up 7-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but a flurry of hits by the Panthers brought them within reach.
Senior Phillip Sheets had the best hitting day for the Panthers, going 2-for-3, but it was junior Hayden Culler who started the run for Prairie Heights in the sixth, hitting his first career home run to left field.
“It turned the tide and that’s good,” Panthers coach Gene Smith said. “That just goes to tell you that once you start putting the ball in play, good things happen. All he got was the pitch he liked and he put it in play. It worked out well for him.”
Three pitchers saw action for the Lakers, with sophomore Carson Mickem picking up the win through four innings, striking out seven batters in the process and giving up just two hits. He had a no-hitter through three innings.
At the plate, Mickem was 2-for-5 with a double and scored three of the Lakers’ runs.
Junior Jayden Marshall closed the game on the mound for Lakeland, striking one batter out. He was 2-for-4 at the plate.
“The top four guys pretty much did everything,” Isaacs said. “Carson, Drannon (Miller), Garrett (Pieri) and Jayden.”
Miller was 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for Lakeland and Pieri helped out at the mound in relief, as well as reaching base on an error.
For the Panthers, senior Kam Leedy and freshman Austin White were tough to hit, with Leedy striking out eight batters in four innings and White striking out six in three.
Smith said errors are what cost his team the game, saying that they had at least five, including a couple at crucial moments of the game.
“We’ve got to clean up our errors and start putting the ball in play a little bit better, and then I think we can play with most everybody,” Smith said.
Lakeland hosts Northridge today and Prairie Heights hosts West Noble on Thursday.
