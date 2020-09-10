ANGOLA — Hailey Alleshouse scored twice in the first half and Lakeland’s girls soccer team went on to defeat Angola 3-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday on the Hornets’ senior night.
“We definitely came out ready to play,” Lakers coach Megan Hamilton said. “It’s always going to be tough against Angola. They’re always going to be competitive.”
Matches have been few and far between for Lakeland (2-2-2, 2-0 NECC). It played for the first time since losing 5-1 at home to Lakewood Park on Sept. 1. The Lakers had to deal with COVID-19, and their match with Westview was postponed on Aug. 29. A Lakeland player quit as a precaution.
On Thursday, the Lakers tried a new formation with four defenders and two midfielders instead of three defenders and three midfielders. The Hornets (2-6-1, 1-2) did very little against Lakeland in the first half.
“I’m very pleased with how it went,” Hamilton said.
Junior Brooklyn Olinger scored early in the second half on an assist from Alleshouse to put the Lakers up 3-0. Olinger returned to the midfield after playing sweeper for much of the season in place of an injured Alivia Rasler, who suffered a pulled muscle.
Hamilton liked how Rasler played on Thursday. Olinger also had an assist.
Freshman Frances Krebs scored off a corner kick for Angola in the 47th minute. The Hornets had some better offensive opportunities in the second half and took advantage of a thin Lakeland bench.
Angola honored seniors Sarah McKinley, Maddie Oberlin, Maddy Baade, Makala Gowthrop, Tia Araque, Evelin Llanito, Megan Nisun and Allison Baker.
Both teams return to action on Monday just before the NECC Tournament begins. Lakeland will travel to Garrett and Angola will host Woodlan.
