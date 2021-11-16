ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s triathlon team won the NCAA Division III national championship for the first time in program history Saturday in the USA Triathlon Women’s Collegiate National Championships at Tempe Town Lake in Tempe, Arizona.
“Wow! Our ladies were amazing!” Thunder coach Danny Powell said in an email to KPC Media Group Monday afternoon. “They all had the best races of their lives so far!
“Our success was due to the hard work they did throughout the season. But most importantly, the swimming they did in the last four weeks.”
The Thunder had five women place in the top 14, led by national runner-up Amira Faulkner in 1 hour, 12 minutes, 56.5 seconds.
The triathlon included a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike ride and a 5K run. Hailey Poe of North Central, Illinois, won the individual title, finishing in 1:12:01.5.
Millikin, Illinois, was second to the Thunder. North Central was third. The Cardinals won the previous four Division III national titles.
Alexandria Smith was Trine’s No. 2 finisher in sixth place overall in 1:16:28.7. Kendallville senior Kyra Warren was ninth in 1:17:57.6 in her final national meet.
Samantha Weaver was 13th overall for the Thunder in 1:18:57.6, followed by teammate Katie Berlew of Fremont in 14th in 1:19:39.3.
Rounding out the Trine lineup were Rebecca Schaffner in 33rd place in 1:28:00 and Cameron Hoellrich in 41st in 1:32:43.5.
“They are a team,” Powell said of his girls. “The things that were critical for us were consistency and depth. We were deeper than our competition, and didn’t have just one great athlete. We had seven, and four scored just right.
“We needed the whole team and they all delivered with the best they had.”
