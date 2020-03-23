ANGOLA — Angola girls basketball coach Brandon Appleton was named one of six District Coaches of the Year by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Monday.
Appleton and NorthWood’s Adam Yoder were named District 1 Coaches of the Year.
“It’s an extremely humbling honor,” Appleton said. “I don’t think there was anything I did that was super special, just blessed by God with a talented group of kids who play the game the right way.”
The Hornets didn’t finish the season the way they wanted with a loss in the sectional to Concordia, but they did have a 20-game winning streak, picking up the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title and tournament title along the way.
“As a group, we had some questions on what the chemistry of the group was going to be like. The girls did a great job of buying into what we were doing and believing in each other,” Appleton said.
Angola will graduate quite a few seniors, but still has a lot of talent returning and should be considered one of the best teams in the area once again next season.
Last Friday, the IBCA announced that Appleton would be a speaker at the 2020 IBCA Clinic at Lawrence North High School. He is one of 12 high school coaches who will lead sessions on a variety of topics. Appleton’s topic is press defense.
A lot of coaches around the state are interest in how Appleton and his team runs its press defense.
He said he played the style of defense for the majority of his playing career at Peru High School and at Tri-State University (now Trine).
“I ran a lot of different presses from man-to-man to zone to in between,” Appleton said.
He has a DVD of a coach in Michigan that runs press defenses, that he watches before each season.
“Defensively, it was just kind of learning what this guy had done and make it work for us,” Appleton said. “A lot of time in presses, teams will usually put their smaller defenders up in front of the press, where if teams have watched us over the years, I’ve always put my tallest person in front of the press. Fortunately, that’s always been somebody who can run as well.”
The Hornets have been very good defensively under Appleton. They allowed 50.3 points per game in Appleton’s first season in 2014-15. They’ve allowed less than 40 ppg the last four seasons.
Appleton has a career record of 111-40 in six seasons as the head coach of the Angola girls.
