ANGOLA — When Central Michigan came along, Hanna Knoll got a feeling that it was the right place for her to continue her basketball career.
The Angola junior committed to the Chippewas on Sunday, April 5.
“I chose Central Michigan because I really love their coaching staff. I really thought they fit me. I thought their style of play also fit me really well,” Knoll said.
Knoll said Central Michigan wasn’t a part of the initial wave of Division-I offers, but when the school finally picked up on her last summer, she knew this could be the right fit.
“I didn’t talk to them as long as I did with other schools, but you kind of get that feeling when you found the right place,” Knoll said.
The Indiana Junior All-Star said the reason why she fell in love with the Chippewa staff led by head coach Heather Oesterle was because they were “good people” to be around.
“I know when I go there that I’m going to be really close with them. I know they’re going to push me to be the best player and person I can be,” Knoll said.
Knoll plans on being a combo guard for Central Michigan and hopes to bring good leadership to the team like a point guard would.
“I love what they do with their guards, especially their combo guards. Just a fast, aggressive style of play that puts up a lot of points, and it’s exciting for me,” Knoll said.
Knoll is already familiar with some of her future teammates and that made her a little more comfortable with her decision. She’s played with Homestead’s Sydney Graber, Rachel Loobie of Franklin Central and Carlee Crabtree of Coldwater, Michigan, who will all join the team this upcoming season.
“Knowing those girls made the decision a little bit easier for me,” Knoll said.
In her junior season for the Hornets, Knoll led the team to a 21-3 record and a 20-game winning streak going into postseason play. Angola was upset by Concordia in the Hornets’ first game of sectional play.
Knoll said she plans on using last season’s early ending as motivation to improve and finish her high school career on a much higher note.
Knoll was named the 2019-20 KPC Media Group Prep of the Year after she averaged 16.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.3 assists per game.
She shot 49% from the field and 39% from three. She had a career-high of 31 points early in the season against Norwell, and she became a member of the 1,000-point club at Angola.
Knoll led the Hornets to Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles. She was also an NECC honoree and an Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Underclass Large School All-State selection.
