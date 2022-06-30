HOLLAND, Mich. — Longtime Trine University assistant softball coach and former Thunder first baseman Brittney Harvey was named head softball coach at Trine’s rival, Hope College, on Thursday.
In a Hope press release, Harvey said, “I’m excited for the opportunity to join the Hope team. Hope has a long-standing tradition of excellence, and I plan to work hard to live up to it. To the young women of Hope softball I get to lead moving forward, I am beyond excited to start this adventure with you. Let’s have some fun and win a few games along the way.”
Harvey has been a big part of the Thunder softball success for much of nearly the past two decades. She has been an assistant coach for head coach Donnie Danklefsen from 2016-22, 2011-13, 2008 and 2009.
Reflecting on her time with the Thunder, she said, “I’ve had the privilege to work at Trine for a number of years and be a part of an amazing staff and coach some incredible young women, each of which has given me the courage to take this step forward in my career. I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve taught me and the love they’ve shown me.”
Harvey played for the Thunder in 2007 and 2008 after transferring from Muscatine (Iowa) Community College. She is third in Trine softball history in career batting average at .400 (98-245) and is eighth in career slugging percentage at .629.
“Brittney is going to be an amazing addition to our coaching staff, softball program and Hope College,” Hope athletic director Tim Schoonveld said. “Her experience at one of the top programs in the country is going to enhance and build on the amazing things our softball program is providing.
“She is a winner, comes extremely highly regarded as a coach and has consistently impacted the lives of those she has coached. We want to welcome Brittney and her husband, Logan, to Hope and are excited to partner with them to transform lives.”
Harvey replaces Mary VandeHoef, who had a solid run as the Flying Dutch softball coach for the past 12 years before resigning not long after Hope’s 2022 season ended.
The Flying Dutch were 26-12 this past spring, including 13-3 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. They were second in the MIAA regular season standings and in the conference tournament.
