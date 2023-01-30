LAGRANGE — Jon Roush announced his retirement as Lakeland High School’s boys golf coach after 23 seasons on Monday afternoon.
Roush submitted his letter of resignation to Lakeland athletic director Ryan Yoder Monday morning.
“It’s time for me to slow down,” Roush said in an email to local media outlets Monday afternoon.
For much of Roush’s tenure, Lakeland was one of the top boys golf programs in the Northeast Corner Conference and one of the top boys golf teams in the KPC Media Group coverage area. The Lakers won the NECC Tournament the last two seasons, and won the conference regular season title in 2021.
Roush is a five-time KPC Media Group Coach of the Year and had coached three KPC Media Group Preps of the Year (Ben Keil in 2021, Tommy Pechin in 2006 and Adam Winans in the 2004 and 2005).
Roush is the son of the late John Roush, a longtime coach, teacher and athletic director at Prairie Heights and the first head coach of the Panthers’ storied wrestling program.
Jon Roush was a volunteer assistant coach for his wife Cassidy with Lakeland’s girls golf team this past fall. Jon has recently been a color analyst for high school football and basketball games for play-by-play man Bob Murphy on WTHD radio (105.5 FM, LaGrange). Roush has also broadcasted prep football games in southern Michigan.
