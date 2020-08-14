BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights athletic department released ticket information for Saturday’s athletic events.
For the soccer jamboree at Westview, there is no limit, but fans are advised to bring their own chair to sit in.
For the volleyball scrimmage against Woodlan at 1 p.m., there’s a limit of 250 fans each for home and away fans. Home fans will need to enter through door four, while visiting fans enter through door five. Tickets are $3.
For the football scrimmage versus LaVille at 6 p.m., the LaGrange County Health Department has approved a plan that allows for 500 fans, but only 250 per bleacher “unit.” The home and visitor bleachers count as two bleacher “units.”
Coaches will be distributing up to four tickets per athlete/manager. The athletic department is asking athletes to not take tickets unless they use them. Coaches will distribute any extra tickets to those players who sincerely need more, if they’re available.
The goal is to have all 500 pre-distributed tickets be turned in then paid for at the entrance.
Panther fans must park in the south parking lot and enter through the south gate only. Visiting fans must park in the north lot and north gate only. Each section will have their own concessions and restrooms.
The ticket information for the rest of the fall sports will be announced soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.