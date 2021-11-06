Historic season for Thunder women’s soccer ends in MIAA Final
HOLLAND, Mich. — Last month, the Dutchmen gave the Thunder their first defeat of the season. Saturday afternoon, the Dutchmen gave the Thunder their last.
In its first ever Michigan Intercollegiate Athletics Association Tournament championship match, Trine University fell to Hope College 3-1, with all three of the Dutchmen’s goals coming from corner kicks, a scenario where the Thunder had not conceded a goal from all season.
“It was not the most ideal time to concede your first, second and third goal off defensive corner kicks in the conference final,” head coach Gary Boughton said. “When you concede goals that you don’t normally concede and you don’t score opportunities you normally do, the results will look like it did and it was poor timing for that to happen.
In the second minute of the match, Hope’s Anneliese Lockner scored off a corner from Erin Powers. Less than three minutes later, the Dutchmen were celebrating once again, this time from Cassidy Broekhuizen, this time the corner being taken by Sarah Mikesell.
In between Hope’s second and third goals, the Thunder managed to score off a shot from Teresa Ashbook, assisted by Bella Mabry in the twenty-fourth minute to cut the deficit to one.
“It was a good build up,” Boughton said of what led up to the goal. “We had been pressing higher and worked our way up the left side of the field, and it was a great individual effort by Bella [Mabry], who found Teresa [Ashbrook] in a great spot and she was able to finish clinically. She doesn’t miss many opportunities at all, let alone from the position she was right in of the goal.”
Unfortunately for the Thunder, that was the only goal they scored for the match. Lightning struck for the Dutchmen the third time fifteen minutes later, when Powers sent the ball into the box and Lockner connected with it once again to put Hope up 3-1 and all but ending the Thunder’s season.
“You work incredibly hard over the course the season for an opportunity to win a championship and we gave ourselves that opportunity today,” Boughton said. “The soccer gods can be pretty cruel, especially in a championship type of format. But overall, I’m very proud of the team’s effort and refusal to lie down and refusal to quit.
In the first match between the two teams, Hope defeated Trine 2-1 after the Thunder had started the season 11-0-1 and had just come off a bye week.
“Leading up to the game this week, we were more prepared for the energy, work rate, and how Hope was going to try and push the tempo of the game early,” Boughton said. “Any way that you look at it, we didn’t feel like we needed to do anything differently or special. We felt we were confident going into the match and that if we created the chances we wanted to create, we would have success.”
Trine played a clean game Saturday, only fouling three times to Hope’s 12. The Thunder also outshot the Dutchmen 16-11, but those shots could not translate to goals, or accurate shots as only five were on goal.
Ashbrook had six shots for the Thunder, while Mabry and Lia Franzone had three and two each.
Regardless of the loss, Trine finished the season with its best record ever (15-4-2, 6-4 MIAA) and accomplished all the goals it set out for in the preseason.
One of those goals was to finish in the top four of the MIAA.
“We won a lot of games people didn’t think we would be able to win,” Boughton said. “The whole time, we always believed and we always knew that we were capable of doing that within our locker room. That’s something that, as a coach, you can only be proud of. This team has really raised the bar for our program, and they helped lay the groundwork and set the foundation for what I feel is going to be something really special for us moving forward.”
