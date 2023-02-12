GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin showed it caught up to Trine in women’s basketball Saturday afternoon and had some resilience along the way to also make the Knights worthy of playing in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Thunder rose up and gutted it out when it mattered most on Calvin’s floor to escape Van Noord Arena with a 59-54 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association victory to start a basketball doubleheader between the two schools.
Trine (18-5 overall) remained tied for first in the MIAA at 12-2 with Hope, who overwhelmed Olivet 95-18 on Saturday, and pushed the Knights (18-5) two games back and in a tie for third with Albion at 10-4 with two conference games remaining.
However, the Thunder have not clinched a first-round bye in the six-team MIAA Tournament. If they lost their final two games while the Britons won their final two games, Albion would get the higher seed over Trine due to beating the Thunder in the second and final round of conference games. A Thunder win at Saint Mary’s Wednesday would clinch a first-round MIAA Tournament bye for Trine.
Overcoming the Knights went a long way in doing that.
Calvin had more than star senior center Gabby Timmer make plays to lead by as much as six about four minutes into the third quarter.
Trine outscored the Knights 21-13 in the fourth quarter to win. Thunder sophomore guard Sidney Wagner made all five field-goal attempts in scoring 12 of her game-high 24 points in the final 10 minutes.
“We needed to be the tougher team in the second half,” Trine coach Andy Rang said. “We couldn’t win it any other way.
“We beat a really good basketball team and that speaks to our character and our grit,” he continued. “I’m really happy with this road conference win. Everybody played with their hearts.”
Trine made 1-of-12 three-point shots and 2-of-8 free throws in the first half. It was a little bit better in the second half at 4-of-13 from beyond the arc and 12-of-18 from the charity stripe, and that was necessary with grit.
Alyssa Argyle had her only made field goal of the game, a three-pointer to give the Thunder a 51-49 lead with 4:33 left in the fourth quarter. After a Trine stop on defense, Makayla Ardis had a driving layup to put the Thunder up four with 3:55 left.
“In a close game like this, we needed to get stops and then we needed to get scores,” Rang said.
Trine followed Knight baskets with scores of its own a couple of times in the final three and a half minutes, and then did the tough little things. The 5-foot-5 Ardis battled with bigger Calvin players on a missed three-point shot by Argyle for a rebound. The ball went out of bounds off Calvin with 33.1 seconds left, and Trine went on to milk more clock.
The Thunder held the 6-3 Timmer to six points below her average with 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the floor. She also had 12 rebounds, which has been a typical day of work for her this season.
“Katie (Sloneker) and Abby (Sanner) did a great job on her (Timmer),” Rang said. “We wanted to be physical with her and move her off her spots.”
Calvin was only 6-of-11 making free throws. Trine valued its possessions with only seven turnovers.
All eight Thunder players who played scored. Ardis had eight points, six rebounds and three assists. Sierra Hinds had seven points and four rebounds off the bench.
Senior guard Sydney Cleary led the Knights with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Wagner was named MIAA Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week on Monday for her efforts last week.
