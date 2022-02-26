ADRIAN, Mich. – Trine’s men’s hockey team overcome a crazy start where Adrian scored just 11 seconds into the game to tie it 52 seconds later Saturday night.
But the Thunder spent much of the second period on the penalty kill against the top-ranked team in NCAA Division III and that did not go well.
The Bulldogs scored four unanswered goals in the second period, including two on the power play, to break a 1-1 tie in defeating Trine 5-2 in a semifinal game of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Tournament.
Adrian (27-1) will host the conference tournament championship game this coming Saturday night against St. Norbert. The Thunder, who was ranked 16th as the team receiving the most votes outside of the USCHO.com Division III top 15 poll, ended their season at 19-9.
Senior defenseman Matt Eller scored his first goal of the season 11 seconds into the contest from a shot along the goal line that went in off Trine goaltender Shane Brancato.
The Thunder answered quickly to tie it when Brett Piper scored on an assist from Thad Marcola at 1:03.
Brancato made some key saves as the Thunder were outshot 14-5 in the first period. But Trine started getting called for penalties late in the first period. That carried over into the second period and a potent Bulldog power play capitalized.
Sam Ruffin scored on the power play 32 seconds into the second period to break the 1-1 tie.
The Thunder lost the puck at their own blue line, and Matus Spodniak broke in on Brancato and scored to make it 3-1. Zachary Heintz added a power play goal at 12:22 to put Adrian up 4-1.
“We weren’t managing the game. We were managing the situation we were put in,” Trine coach Alex Todd said. “I thought we made just three mistakes in the game and they scored twice off of them.
“We’re not upset. We’re just frustrated. The guys just wanted a good, honest game and see what happens.”
Justin Meers scored for Trine with 29 seconds left in the second period on an assist from senior Garrett Hallford.
Seniors Hallford, Hunter Payment, Brandon Krumpschmid played in their final hockey games for the Thunder. Jared Domin was another senior on the Trine roster, but did not play this season after playing for Trine for the first time in the 2020-21 season.
“The coolest thing about their four years was they entered unchartered waters with a new program. You look at what it was and what it became and it was a total polar opposite in terms of culture and win-loss record,” Todd said of Hallford, Payment and Krumpschmid. “They are great kids and they changed everything.”
Brancato made 19 saves in goal for the Thunder. Freshman Cristian Wong-Ramos replaced Brancato after the third Adrian goal 7 minutes, 24 seconds into the second period and made 10 stops.
The Bulldogs outshot Trine 34-22.
NCHA Women’s Playoffs
St. Norbert 4, Trine 3
In De Pere, Wisconsin, the Green Knights completed a 2-0 sweep of a quarterfinal series to end the Thunder’s season.
St. Norbert (19-8) scored two goals 43 seconds apart to take a 4-3 lead with 4:29 left in the second period.
Senior Brandi Wilson had a goal and two assists in the final hockey game of her Trine career. Kailey Mleko had a goal and an assist, and Payton Hans had two assists. Anabelle Scriver also had a goal.
Ryleigh Furlong made 20 saves in goal for the Thunder, who finished the season 9-17-1.
