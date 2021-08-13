ANGOLA — Trine University recently added three assistant coaches: Melissa Kraus as an associate head coach for women’s hockey, Mike Cretens for men’s basketball and Ashley Conway for cross country and track and field.
Kraus has been an assistant women’s hockey coach at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, since 2018. She helped in recruiting, film analysis, breakdowns with forwards and defensemen, and engagement with alumni and the community.
Kraus played college hockey at Lake Forest (Ill.) College, then was an assistant coach for the Foresters for two seasons from 2016-18. She was the program’s first three-year captain and is fourth in career assists with 56 and fifth in career points with 102. She led the Foresters to a No. 2 ranking in NCAA Division III in her senior season of 2016, two Northern Collegiate Hockey Association tournament championships in 2014 and 2015 and a conference regular season title in 2014.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Melissa to Trine University as part of our women’s ice hockey staff,” Thunder women’s hockey head coach Tom Hofman said in a university statement. “Her most recent responsibilities as an assistant coach at the DI level will help tremendously on the recruiting front, and her time as a premier player in the league herself will be an asset to our team.”
Kraus said, “I am incredibly excited to start this next journey at Trine University! I am particularly looking forward to working with the student-athletes and Coach Hofman. I want to thank the entire athletic department for their trust in me, and I am extremely grateful to be a part of the Trine family!”
Trine men’s basketball coach Brooks Miller announced the addition of Cretens to his coaching staff. That fills a hole on the staff after Nate Frisbie moved on after two seasons to be an assistant for the men at Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Albion College. Frisbie was also the head junior varsity coach at Trine.
Cretens comes from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. He was the boys basketball coach for one season at his alma mater Gladstone High School, which is just north of Escanaba.
Cretens graduated from Gladstone in 2013, then played college basketball in the UP for a short time at both Gogebic Community College in Ironwood and Finlandia University in Hancock before transitioning into coaching.
Before coaching at Gladstone, Cretens was a graduate assistant men’s basketball coach at William Woods (Mo.) University for two seasons.
He played an integral part in defensive game plans and player development that led to 12 all-conference awards, including two-time defensive player of the year Darius Yohe.
Cretens was also an assistant strength and conditioning coach at NCAA Division II Tusculum (Tenn.) University where he was responsible for six teams, and worked with the men’s basketball program at Mississippi State.
“Mike has worked with some of the best coaches and knows how to develop players both in the weight room and on the floor,” Miller said. “He will be a tremendous asset and resource for all the young men in our program striving to reach their potential as student athletes!”
Conway graduated from NCAA Division I Murray State, Ky., in 2015. She competed in the jumps mainly. She competed in multiple events over the last two years as a Racer, competing in the indoor pentathlon and the outdoor heptathlon. She long jumped 6.13 meters to qualify for the NCAA Division I East Preliminary Meet in 2015 and was also named an academic All-American.
After graduating from Murray State, Conway was an assistant track and field at cross country coach at NAIA Waldorf (Iowa) University. She was the multi-events coach for four North Star Athletic Association championship track and field teams and coached three individual NAIA national qualifiers.
“I would like to thank Coach (Josh) Fletcher, Coach (Zach) Raber, and the Trine athletic department for this amazing opportunity,” Conway said. “Trine is a top-notch university academically and athletically, and I look forward to adding to the tradition of success.”
