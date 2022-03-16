BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights senior Shyanne Duncan recently committed to NCAA Division III Manchester University to continue her volleyball career.
Duncan likes the small school environment Manchester provides. She will study elementary education at the North Manchester school.
“I feel it is the right fit for me,” Duncan said in a questionnaire provided by PH athletic director Brent Byler.
“The girls that are on the volleyball team at Manchester University are all accepting and all love the sport. I have also already played with a few of the girls that are on the team.”
Duncan was honorably mentioned to the KPC Media Group All-Area Team and to the All-Northeast Corner Conference team this fall after having 156 kills, 134 digs and team-leading 56 total blocks, including 35 assists, in her senior season for the Panthers. She also was second on the team in hitting percentage with .251 in helping the Panthers to a 24-8 record and earn runner-up finishes in the Class 2A Central Noble Sectional and in the NECC Tournament.
“I’ve been playing volleyball since fifth grade and the need to improve my skills and advance in the level of play has kept me interested in volleyball throughout the years,” Duncan said. “(Former PH coach) Tina Sailor has been with me throughout all of my volleyball career, she has pushed me to be the best player I can be. All of my teammates that I have been playing with since middle school have all made my career the most memorable and I would not be in the position that I’m in now without them all.
“Volleyball has always been a constant in my life. But my club has been where my passion for volleyball has bloomed due to the fast pace and how they push me to a collegiate level of play.
“I appreciate all the people that have witnessed my career here at Prairie Heights.”
