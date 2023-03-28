ANGOLA — With four matches left in the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League schedule, the Trine University men’s volleyball team finds itself in an enviable position.
In the driver’s seat for its first MCVL title.
Saturday at Hershey Hall, the Thunder earned a hard-fought 3-1 win over visiting Fontbonne University. Trine prevailed 25-17, 14-25, 25-21, 25-18 to improve to 13-9 on the 2023 season (4-0 MCVL).
Fontbonne dropped to 12-9 (2-2). It was the Thunder’s first-ever win over the Griffins.
The Thunder set the tone for this one by winning the first set. Fontbonne tied it in the second set, but it was all Trine from there as the Thunder pulled away late in the both the third and fourth sets to take the conference match.
Kevin Borcaro led the Thunder with 13 kills. Ted Hofmeister added 12 and Johnson-Kuhao Ho’okano-Pelekai chipped in with 10.
Boncaro added 18 digs. Sam Bhandal dished out 42 assists.
Bhandal said the Thunder are playing well as a team as the 2023 season enters its home stretch.
“Just teamwork,” Bhandal said. “Everyone being on the same page.”
Winning that first-ever conference title has been a team goal all season and now that it’s starting to come into focus, Bhandal said he and his teammates know what they need to do.
“Just stay disciplined and play our game,” Bhandal said.
Trine head coach William Dowdy likes where his team is heading into the final few weeks of the season.
“We control our destiny, and that’s a good place to be,” Dowdy said. “We found a lot of confidence early in the year that allowed us to get going.”
The Thunder are in action next on Friday night when they travel to Wittenberg (Ohio). First serve is slated for 7 p.m.
