TERRE HAUTE — Westview senior Spencer Carpenter won the open Blue 5-kilometer race of the XC Town USA Meet of Champions on a windy Sunday afternoon on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Carpenter finished in 15 minutes, 59.9 seconds. He was the overall winner out of 298 runners in the two open high school boys races, the Blue and White.
Carpenter said in a video interview on runnerspace.com after the race that he ran a smarter race than he did on the same course a little over two weeks before. That’s when he reached the All-State podium with a 20th-place finish in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals in 16:03.8.
Knowing the course also helped Carpenter. Non-Indiana runners were sometimes caught by surprise by changes to the course.
There were 50 mph wind gusts throughout the races on Sunday.
“I felt very good today,” Carpenter said after the race Sunday. “Everything was working really good.”
Warrior senior Remington Carpenter, Spencer’s twin brother, finished 20th overall in the open races in 16:33.9.
In the two high school girls open races, Angola sophomore Gracynn Hinkley was 17th overall out of 231 participants in 19:35.8. That’s a little over 18 seconds faster than her IHSAA State Finals run of 19:54 on Oct. 31.
Westview’s Deann Fry placed 88th in 20:52.6.
Angola’s Gavin Hinkley was 36th boys’ freshman race in 20:11.5.
These runners and other area harriers will take part in the Coaches National Championships this coming Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky. Running along with the Carpenters, Hinkleys and Fry will be Indiana boys cross country state champion Izaiah Steury from Angola, Hornet teammates Sam Yarnell and Alex Burney and Westview’s Raegan Bender.
The local runners are part of an Indiana-based club team coached by Angola High School cross country and track and field coach Brad Peterson. The team also includes standout runners from Indianapolis and northwest Indiana, and Bishop Dwenger’s Nora Steele and Katie Woods.
This will be a part of a busy running weekend amongst the best high schoolers in the country for Steury. First, he will run for a national championship on Saturday morning in the RunningLane Cross Country Championships at John Hunt Cross Country Park in Huntsville, Alabama.
