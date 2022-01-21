LIGONIER — The West Noble boys held down a potent Fremont offense and won 53-42 Friday night.
The Eagles (7-4, 2-1 NECC) were averaging 63 points per game coming into Friday’s contest and didn’t reach the 40-point mark until the final seconds of the game.
“I was really happy with the way we contained the basketball. Logan Brace is really, really good, especially on the offensive glass,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “There’s not as much help inside as we would normally get. Once they did get in there, I thought our guards did a really good job of staying with the play and forcing them to take tough shots inside.”
Brace was the lone Eagle to reach double figures and had 13 points. Gabel Pentecost chipped in nine.
West Noble had a more balanced attack on offense, led by Austin Cripe’s 18, followed by 10 from Joshua Rosales, nine by Nevin Phares and eight from Ayden Zavala.
“The balance was really, really good, and honestly, Adam Nelson at the end, too handling the basketball and made a great pass to Austin on a back cut,” Marsh said. “Everybody contributed.”
West Noble did its best to establish control of the game early, especially on the glass. Phares scored after his own miss to start the game. Then, Zavala and Beers each scored inside to make it 6-0.
“It’s been a long time coming honestly. It’s kind of gotten away from us. Coming into the year we thought it would be a strength, and maybe that’s on us coaches. Maybe we neglected it a little bit, assuming it would be a strength for us,” Marsh said. “We’ve kind of gotten back into them a little bit. We’ve gone back to some basics, emphasized it a little bit more.”
Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said, “When you shoot poorly, you have to get more shots. That’s the name of the game. You do that by getting offensive rebounds and do it by getting more possessions that end in a shot. We had way too many possessions that didn’t end in a shot.”
The Chargers (7-5, 3-3 NECC) led 14-5 after a pair of three-pointers from Cripe and Rosales.
Brace helped Fremont make a run at the end of the first quarter. He scored the last five points of the period to make it 14-11 West Noble.
The pace of the first quarter did not carry over to the second quarter as points became increasingly hard to come by.
Beers hit a jumper at the 4:45 mark for the first made field goal of the period and put West Noble up 17-13. The Chargers only made one jumper the rest of the first half.
The Eagles were able to string a few baskets together to take their first lead. Corbin Beeman hit lay-up in transition, then hit the go-ahead three with just over a minute left.
Zavala tied the game, 20-20, with a jumper in the final 35 seconds.
In the second half, the two teams went back and forth until Zavala and Rosales each hit a three to put West Noble up 32-28. Brace sat half of the period due to foul trouble.
Brace came back at the start of the fourth and hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to one, 33-32. Then, the Chargers went on a 10-0 run over a four-minute stretch.
Cripe scored on a drive to the hole, then Rosales knocked down another jumper. He was followed by Cripe driving to the basket once again and making the shot while being fouled. He completed the three-point play to put West Noble up 43-32 with 2:35 left.
The Eagles didn’t hit their first field goal of the fourth quarter until there were 41.7 seconds left. The turnovers were an issue for the Eagles for the whole night, but were more costly in the fourth quarter.
“The decision making wasn’t great, and that’s on me. I haven’t done a great enough job explaining to them the decisions they should be making. I haven’t done a good enough job of getting them to be disciplined on offense in practice. I need to be better about that,” Stuckey said.
West Noble was able to hit its free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.
The Chargers welcome Fairfield Friday, and the Eagles travel to Eastside on Tuesday.
