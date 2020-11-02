ANGOLA — Angola High School announced its plan for allowing spectators during the winter sports season. The plan was approved by the Steuben County Health Department.
Boys basketball attendance will be restricted to 500 people, a 10-game season card must be purchased in advance to attending games. Cards will be offered to parents of players and cheerleaders first. Cards are $35 for adults, $25 students and $10 seniors. Existing 2020 pass holders may request a basketball card at no charge.
Girls’ basketball attendance restricted to 500 people, a nine game season card may be purchased for a season discount, but is not required. The cost of the card is $30 for adults, $25 for students, and $10 for seniors. Existing 2020 athletic passes will be honored.
Swimming attendance will be restricted. Each swimmer is limited to two family members. Visiting swim teams will be allowed one family member per individual.
There are no restrictions for wrestling, existing 2020 athletic passes will be honored. There are also no restrictions on gymnastics.
Masks and appropriate social distancing are required at all times. All away events will follow the guidelines of the host school.
All policies are subject to change pending guidelines from the state and local health departments.
Garrett announces hoops ticketing information
Like Angola, gym capacity will be restricted to 500 at Garrett’s Bateman Gymnasium.
A season ticket will be the only guaranteed entry to games at Garrett. However, available tickets will be sold at the gate each night for $6 apiece for both adults and students until the capacity is reached.
The total of season ticket sales and the visiting team’s allotment will determine what is available for each game at the game. That number will be advertised on game days on social media, including the Garrett athletics Twitter handle, @GHSRailroaders.
Season tickets for Railroader home basketball games are available through the teams (adult tickets only) or through the Garrett High School main office for both adults and students.
For adults, season tickets for the girls’ 10-game home season are $45 apiece. Season tickets for the boys’ nine-game home season are $40 apiece.
For students, season tickets for both the girls and boys seasons are $20 apiece.
Season ticket passes are free for senior citizens who live in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school district.
Partial or total season ticket costs due to the cancellation of games will not be refunded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.