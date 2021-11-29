Prairie Heights High School graduate and Crown Point High School varsity baseball coach Steve Strayer will be inducted into the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in mid-January.
Strayer and 12-year Major League infielder Jamey Carroll will make up the 2022 Hall of Fame class for the IHSBCA. The 2021 and 2022 classes will be honored in a joint ceremony on Jan. 15, 2022, at the Sheraton at Keystone Crossing in Indianapolis at 7 p.m. This will be held as part of the IHSBCA State Clinic.
Strayer is a 1985 Prairie Heights graduate. He was an assistant baseball coach at his alma mater for two seasons before taking the varsity coaching job at Boone Grove.
Strayer has excelled in northwest Indiana. In 29 seasons as a head baseball coach, he has compiled a record of 641-236 and led teams to 15 conference championships, 14 sectional titles and nine regional titles.
Strayer has been named district coach of the year six times, in 1996, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2007 and 2019. He coached 13 Indiana All-Stars, and coached 64 players who went on to play college baseball, including 23 at the NCAA Division I level.
Strayer has been a coach for the North All-Stars in the IHSBCA All-Star Series twice, in 2005 and 2021. He has also served as the President of the IHSBCA.
Strayer has been the head coach at Crown Point for 19 seasons. His 20th season will be this coming spring. He also teaches mathematics at Crown Point High School.
So far on the diamond at Crown Point, Strayer has led his teams to 418 wins and eight Duneland Athletic Conference championships.
In 10 seasons at Boone Grove, Strayer led his teams to 223 victories and seven Porter County titles.
Tickets for the IHSBCA Hall of Fame induction ceremony can be purchased online at https://www.cognitoforms.com/Baseball3/_2022IHSBCAStateClinic. Room reservation information is available at ihsbca.org.
