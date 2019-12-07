FREMONT — Bailey Hartsough and Sadie Edsall each scored from the free-throw line in the final 90 seconds, and Lakeland’s defense stepped up as the Lakers held off a Fremont rally to win Saturday’s basketball game, 43-37.
The Lakers (4-6, 1-2 Northeast Corner Conference) led by as many as nine points, but saw that advantage dwindle to as few as three in the fourth quarter.
Madelyn Cress hit a three-pointer and Jada Rhonehouse made a layup to bring the score to 30-27 early in the fourth. Minutes later, Eva Foulk converted a corner three to bring the Eagles within three points once more, 35-32. That, though, is where the home team’s run would end.
Lakeland’s Allie Hillman hit a dagger three to extend her team’s lead, while Hartsough scored the final four of her game-high 14 points in the final two minutes of the game, including a pair of free throws with less than 20 seconds left to seal the win. The junior was 8-of-10 from the stripe in the game.
Fighting back was something the Eagles had to do all night. After a slew of turnovers and rushed shots to start the game put Fremont (4-6, 1-3 NECC) in a hole early, trailing 11-3, the Eagles strung together several runs.
Fremont opened the second quarter outscoring the Lakers 7-2, drawing within three points, 15-12. Again in the third, a contested bucket in the paint by Sam Kuhn brought Fremont within two points of tying the game, 23-21, capping a 6-3 burst which started the second half.
Each time, though, Lakeland survived.
Freshman guard Peyton Hartsough scored five of the final six points of the first half to halt the Eagles’ initial comeback, hitting on a three from the right wing, then again scoring on a drive into the paint. In the third, Bailey Hartsough had five of the next six points after the Eagles came within a score, converting an and-one before taking the ball to the rim off the dribble.
For the Eagles, the loss continues an unwanted trend this season, an inability to win close games. All six of the team’s losses have been decided by seven points or fewer, while each win has come in a blowout – and each of those being on their home court.
The Lakers, meanwhile, picked up their first conference win of the season after dropping games to Prairie Heights and Central Noble. It was previously one of three teams winless in the NECC, joining Churubusco and Westview.
The win comes at an opportune time as well, with a winnable two-game stretch against Bethany Christian and Fairfield on deck, and a shot to get back to .500 before hosting NECC-leading Angola.
For Fremont, a trip to Fairfield is next up Dec. 17, then a visit to Westview Dec. 19 before hosting its annual holiday tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.