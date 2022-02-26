ANGOLA — Goliath vs. Goliath.
For five straight years, the NCAA Division III No. 3 Trine Thunder and No. 2 Hope Flying Dutch have met up in MIAA Championship games.
Hope had defeated the Thunder in the past four tournament matchups, winning each by no more than eight points in a league it has otherwise dominated until Trine ended the Flying Dutch’s 61-game winning streak in a 70-62 victory on Jan. 26.
Neither team had lost since, with the Thunder coming in at 24-2 and Hope at 25-1, meaning a streak was due to end Saturday night.
The streak that ended was, to the disappointment of the home crowd, Trine’s 16-game winning streak, as Hope won its fifth straight Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament championship. They defeated the Thunder 54-50 to cement their place as the top team in the MIAA.
“Our girls played as tough as they could,” Thunder coach Andy Rang said. “It’s one night and we would love to had won, but this loss doesn’t define this team and who this team is.”
Both crowds were electric throughout the game, resulting in both Hope and Trine trading shots to send their respective crowds into a frenzy.
“There was a moment in the fourth quarter I just sat down, looked around and said that these girls and this program created this atmosphere,” Rang said. “There were a lot of girls from past teams who were down in the front row cheering them on. This overall program of family and how we have built this thing to be able to host and have all these people here, it was awesome.”
The Thunder led 10-6 with 5:49 to go in the first quarter after a basket by senior Kelsy Taylor, though the Flying Dutch went on an 12-2 run to lead by six going into the second.
Trine opened the second with seven straight points after two layups from Taylor and a three-pointer by senior Kayla Wildman to give the Thunder a 19-18 lead, though Hope would retake it less than a minute later and not give it up until late in the third. Hope went on to lead 31-25 at halftime.
In the third, the Thunder found themselves down seven, their largest deficit of the game before freshman Sydney Wagner made a jump shot and senior Tara Bieniewicz made two consecutive 3-pointers to put Trine ahead with 27 seconds left and give Trine its first lead since the 7:18 mark of the second quarter. However, Hope’s Olivia Voskuil would make a layup with 11 seconds remaining to give the Flying Dutch a 37-36 lead at the break.
Thirteen seconds into the fourth, Wildman got a steal and was fouled by Kate Majerus on the fast break, resulting in an intentional foul and two free throws by Wildman to give the Thunder a 38-37 lead.
Trine took a 43-38 lead after a Bieniewicz jump shot for the Thunder’s largest lead of the game with 7:22 remaining, though Hope went on a 6-0 run to retake a one-point lead. The Flying Dutch led by as many as six in the final two minutes, in large part from Kasey Desmit hitting two 3-pointers.
“Desmit hit some huge 3-pointers there for them, but if those didn’t go down, I think it might have been a different ball game,” Rang said.
Sydney Muller proved to be the difference maker for the Flying Dutch in the second half, scoring 10 points, including four of the last six, to finish with a team-high 15 while adding 11 rebounds. Her teammate Ella McKinney followed suit with 13 points, with all of them coming in the first half. Voskuil finished with seven points, five blocks and eight rebounds.
Bieniewicz finished with a game-high 17 points for Trine, while Wildman finished with seven and Taylor and junior Makayla Ardis had five apiece.
The Flying Dutch (26-1) look ahead to NCAA DIII selection show after receiving an automatic bid to the postseason tournament, while the Thunder (24-3) are likely to receive an at-large bid.
